Rockers Royal Blood excited for 'alien' live music to return

The pandemic completely reshaped our world. Business doors closed and communities had to learn how to support their neighbors while staying safe in their home. The music industry was one of the most heavily impacted sectors, with millions of talented instrumentalists and singers having to completely relearn what everyday life looked like (and how they’d be getting paid). Birmingham musicians have spent over a year and a half playing virtual shows, working on songs, and just trying to make it through each week. The return to the stage is a return to live music, but to so much more as well. Community, energy, inspiration, and positivity are all making a comeback.