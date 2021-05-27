Rockers Royal Blood excited for 'alien' live music to return

Royal Blood (Mike Kerr, Bass, Vocals; Ben Thatcher, Drums, Percussion) have decided it’s time to take new styles for a spin on third LP Typhoons, and “Trouble’s Coming” is a solid opener for this new chapter. Timbres, rhythms, and melodic structures of funk, disco, synth-pop, and even a touch of R&B, are prominent on the 11-track record. Just two songs—“Boilermaker” and “Oblivion”—defer to the duo’s original, hardened, garage rock as their principal driving style. The former is imaginatively satisfying, as the drums retain a loose, live tone quality. This contrasts against Kerr’s vocals, which instead sound confined and somewhat dry, together evoking the atmosphere of intimate, rowdy shows from Royal Blood’s earlier years. Typhoons otherwise incorporates a wider tonal palette, bold background vocal presence, and rearranged sonic priorities.