Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenfield, MA

‘This record feels so true to who I am’

Recorder
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLou Barlow, of Greenfield, has been busy in recent months. In April, Dinosaur jr., the alt-rock band that he co-founded, released a new album “Sweep it Into Space” to glowing reviews. As critics raved about that album, most of them pointed out that Barlow’s contributions to the project, “Garden” and “You Wonder,” were two of the finest songs on the disc. And now, he is set to release a new solo album, “Reason to Live” (Joyful Noise), tomorrow (May 28).

www.recorder.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, MA
State
California State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
City
Easthampton, MA
City
Greenfield, MA
City
New Salem, MA
City
Southampton, MA
Greenfield, MA
Entertainment
City
Southbridge, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lou Barlow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Lo Fi Music#Virtual Event#Punk Band#Song Lyrics#Sound Of Music#Punk Music#Album Reviews#The Valley Music Showcase#The New Music Alliance#Folk Implosion#Facebook#Insightful Lyrics#Barlow Sings Lines#Rocker Christine Ohlman#Drums#Journey#Regret#Themes#Gracie Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virtual Events
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
Related
Reading, MARecorder

My Turn: Reading with you

It wasn’t my idea, although I’d like to take credit. As it turned out, it was a very good idea, and who doesn’t want to own the good ideas? But in truth, it was your idea. It was also a timely idea that would nourish and keep us company through...
Franklin County, MARecorder

Editorial: Monday Shorts: Beds for kids

Here are some brief thoughts on recent happenings in Franklin County and the North Quabbin region. It looks like a match made in heaven, bringing together a LaunchSpace woodworking shop in the Orange Innovation Center with a “community build” event to make bed frames for North Quabbin kids. The matchmaker is Scott Hubbard of Orange, who, with his wife, Tammy, have already built 23 beds for children in the region. They are looking to start a North Quabbin chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a nationwide nonprofit with 250 chapters; its Massachusetts branch is based in Acton.
Greenfield, MARecorder

Feeling too happy?

I have some ideas on how to cure that. If you want depression to set in, go on the Internet. If you want some anger and outrage mixed in with that, watching the news and going to other various media is the remedy. Or just step out of your house, and escape from your happiness that way.
Greenfield, MARecorder

The vibrancy of spring

Blink and you’ll miss it — along quiet backroads and countryside thoroughfares there’s a magnificent display of natural color happening right now. Vibrant pink cherry blossoms, beach plums, spicebush, striped maple and crabapple trees, with their distinct brandy-wine blush, hedge the black pavement with gorgeous color. As a child, I recall that a crabapple tree shaded the driveway and, around this time of year, showered the gravel with its petals.
Greenfield, MARecorder

Engagement: Whiteman — McClure

Amy and Jeff Hendricks of Northfield, and Bill and Joanne Whiteman of Greenfield, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Alison Mary Whiteman, to Connor Austin McClure of San Clemente, California. Connor is the son of Craig and Beverly McClure of La Quinta, California, and Jill McClure and her partner, Luis Caballero of San Clemente, California.