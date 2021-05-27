‘This record feels so true to who I am’
Lou Barlow, of Greenfield, has been busy in recent months. In April, Dinosaur jr., the alt-rock band that he co-founded, released a new album “Sweep it Into Space” to glowing reviews. As critics raved about that album, most of them pointed out that Barlow’s contributions to the project, “Garden” and “You Wonder,” were two of the finest songs on the disc. And now, he is set to release a new solo album, “Reason to Live” (Joyful Noise), tomorrow (May 28).www.recorder.com