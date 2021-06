This off-season will be the first one in several years where the Philadelphia Flyers are going to be active participants. They shifted from being super aggressive under Paul Holmgren to standing pat with Ron Hextall. They made a few splashes like in 2018 when they signed James van Riemsdyk to a 5 year deal worth 35 million or even the following year when they traded for the rights to Kevin Hayes and then subsequently signed him to a 7 year deal. They let their prospects groom and develop for years with the hope that they can finally become the contenders they once were. We saw flashes of brilliance in 2019-2020 but the wheels came off this year, to the point where deep roster changes are being examined and questioned.