The word on the street is Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are married, and there are photos that make us convinced they had a secret wedding. Blake and Gwen, who met on season 7 of The Voice in 2014 and started dating in 2015, got engaged in October 2020. “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!” Blake captioned an Instagram photo at the time of him and Gwen kissing. Gwen posted the same picture with the note, “@blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx.”