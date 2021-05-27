Environmental groups seek '30 x 30' conservation bill

We need immediate action for the 2021 Oregon Clean Energy Opportunity Campaign. House Bill 2021, “100% Clean Energy for All,” and House Bill 2842, “Healthy Homes,” are two key pieces of this campaign towards environmental justice for Oregonians and the climate action we urgently need. Clean Energy for All will create jobs and transition our electricity supply to 100% renewable by 2040 at the latest. Healthy Homes will weatherize homes to save energy and improve the quality of life for residents. Both bills include provisions to ensure equity and inclusion for traditionally marginalized communities. As a new parent, my dream is for a healthy, safe future for my baby and his peers, and this campaign is a step towards that dream. Oregon has an opportunity to be a regional, national and global leader in sustainable energy policy. Oregon must take action to protect people statewide from the effects of climate change and energy insecurity. I hope that you will join me in contacting our legislators and urging them to pass these bills.