Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Environmental groups seek '30 x 30' conservation bill

By Nick Reisman
nystateofpolitics.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnvironmental organizations in New York are calling for the passage of a bill that would set aside 30% of New York's land and inland water for conservation by 2030 -- a law that would be the first in the nation for any state. Known as "30 x 30," the bill's...

nystateofpolitics.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceans#The Nature Conservancy#Environmental Groups#Conservation Groups#Environmental Policy#Water Conservation#Senate#Assembly#Wildlife Habitat#Private Landowners#Private Landowner Efforts#Preserve#Climate Change#Forest Land#Lawmakers#Renewable Fuels#Parks#Water Quality#Differing Bills#Strategy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicsspectrumnews1.com

DNR initiative seeks to conserve already healthy watershed

MADISON, Wis. — A new initiative from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources seeks to protect clean watersheds in the state as a complement to ongoing work to clean up polluted ones. But just how much water does Wisconsin really have?. Turns out, quite a bit. The Badger State is...
Advocacybloomberglaw.com

Environmental Justice Advocates Seek Changes to Permitting Law

Environmental justice leaders are urging the White House to force agencies to address the needs of low-income communities of color when making permitting decisions for big projects. Two former Trump administration officials, however, say the permitting process already covers many of their concerns—and that further changes could slow attempts to...
AdvocacyLake County News

Wildlife Conservation Board funds environmental improvement and acquisition projects

At its May 20 quarterly meeting, the Wildlife Conservation Board approved approximately $23.5 million in grants to help restore and protect fish and wildlife habitat throughout California. Some of the 35 approved projects will benefit fish and wildlife — including some endangered species — while others will provide public access to important natural resources.
Politicscoloradopolitics.com

Environmental enforcement bill has another big Democratic skeptic

A General Assembly-borne attempt to give more regulatory authority on climate change has another Democratic skeptic, and it's another big one. Gov. Jared Polis told the Gazette editorial board in April he might veto Senate Bill 200 in its current form, because it was too heavy-handed and likely unnecessary. Talk...
Animalswyomingpublicmedia.org

Environmental Groups Push To Return Protections To Gray Wolves

Wildlife advocacy groups are asking the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to restore Endangered Species Act protections for Northern Rocky Mountain gray wolves. This petition comes after Montana and Idaho passed bills that increased the number of wolves that can be harvested and added more methods used to kill wolves.
San Jose, CAPasadena Star-News

Newsom signs bill streamlining environmental reviews for big projects

Offering a boost to large residential developments in the midst of a deepening housing crisis, Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday signed into law a measure streamlining environmental reviews for large projects. Newsom joined local leaders and housing advocates Thursday morning at the site of Google’s Downtown West development in San Jose,...
WildlifeSouthwest Daily News

Increased monitoring of algal blooms needed, environmental group says

Minnesotans may want to think twice before diving head first into a lake. Residents may spot a floating green blanket of decaying, foul-smelling scum on lake surfaces. Beyond the unsightly appearance, some of these large algae blooms produce toxins as they degrade, causing harm to humans and animals. The Environmental...
Environmentsneakernews.com

The New Balance Fresh Foam Hierro v6 Is Fundraising For Environmental Groups

Thanks to a generation of informed consumers demanding change, corporations have been feeling the pressure to strengthen their responses to the threat of climate change. New Balance has been able to promote sustainability by not only incorporating eco-friendly materials in their footwear (as demonstrated by Jaden Smith’s Vision Racer) but also teaming up with organizations that champion environmental solutions. The Fresh Foam Hierro v6, which debuted last month, embraces both actions by using recycled content for its construction and donating a portion of sales to the global movement 1% for the Planet. The hiking and trail model keeps the goodwill going as it releases a new colorway consisting of Virtual Sky and Sour Grape.
PoliticsThe Astorian

Land conservancy seeks comments for accreditation renewal

The North Coast Land Conservancy is applying for renewal of accreditation, and a public comment period is now open. The Land Trust Accreditation Commission, an independent program of the Land Trust Alliance, conducts an extensive review of each applicant’s policies and programs. The commission invites public input and accepts signed,...
Animalsbitterrootstar.com

Conservation groups call for urgent action to protect grizzly bears

In letters sent to federal lawmakers and the Biden administration, numerous conservation organizations are calling for urgent executive and legislative action to bolster grizzly bear recovery, even as western lawmakers and officials seek to remove Endangered Species Act (ESA) protections for the threatened species. The letters, sent to Congress, and...
PoliticsPosted by
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Join climate justice campaign

We need immediate action for the 2021 Oregon Clean Energy Opportunity Campaign. House Bill 2021, “100% Clean Energy for All,” and House Bill 2842, “Healthy Homes,” are two key pieces of this campaign towards environmental justice for Oregonians and the climate action we urgently need. Clean Energy for All will create jobs and transition our electricity supply to 100% renewable by 2040 at the latest. Healthy Homes will weatherize homes to save energy and improve the quality of life for residents. Both bills include provisions to ensure equity and inclusion for traditionally marginalized communities. As a new parent, my dream is for a healthy, safe future for my baby and his peers, and this campaign is a step towards that dream. Oregon has an opportunity to be a regional, national and global leader in sustainable energy policy. Oregon must take action to protect people statewide from the effects of climate change and energy insecurity. I hope that you will join me in contacting our legislators and urging them to pass these bills.
Oregon StatePosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Environmental Accountability Bill Requested by Ore. A.G. Rosenblum Passes Legislature

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum today thanked the. legislature for passing "The Environmental Accountability Act" (HB 2377), which holds parties accountable for environmental contamination at massive clean-up sites -- like the Portland Harbor Superfund Site -- even if those companies have dissolved and are no longer in business. The bill makes it possible for the state to access insurance assets for businesses that polluted but are no longer operational.
AnimalsSmithonian

It’s Time to Reintroduce Jaguars in the U.S. Southwest, Scientists and Conservation Groups Say

Jaguars (Panthera onca) had called the Americas their home since the early Pleistocene epoch when their ascendents crossed the Bering Land Bridge that once joined what is now Alaska and Russia. The big cats roamed the central mountains of the southwestern United States for hundreds of years until they were almost driven to extinction in the mid-20th century after government-sanctioned hunters shot the last one in the 1960s, reports Harry Cockburn for the Independent.