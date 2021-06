How they qualified: Runners-up in qualifying Group H. Best result: Semi-finals (2008) Turkey will be hoping to improve on their Euro 2016 performance where they failed to make it past the group stages. The Crescent-Stars could be considered dark horses of this summer’s European Championship, after qualifying for Euro 2020 with the joint-best defence (3 conceded), having also collected four points from the two games against world champions France. The Turkey team is built on a strong defence, conceding in only two qualifying games, and any team this summer will have to work hard to break down this Turkish team. Drawn in a competitive group, the Turkish fans will be hoping for a first knockout stage game since 2008.