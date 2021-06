The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be the next mid-range phone offering from the Chinese OEM that never settles. It is expected to come together with the OnePlus Nord N200 5G. The phones have been teased several times here and we can expect more details will be leaked before the official product launch. In North America, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G will be unveiled. Global markets will then receive the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The CE in the name refers to Core Edition and it will already come with 5G connectivity.