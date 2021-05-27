Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Here's How To Get Cast On Food Network Star

By Boshika Gupta
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Being a part of a popular competitive cooking show is like living a childhood dream: you get to entertain scores of viewers, prove your mettle in front of the camera, and win over fans with your talent. One such show that has been a popular name in the TV industry is "Food Network Star." As per IMDb, the show debuted on Food Network in 2005. Its premise is intriguing: talented participants need to beat each other in order to win and host their very own TV show.

www.mashed.com
Mashed

Mashed

53K+
Followers
15K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giada De Laurentiis
Person
Bobby Flay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Network Television#Tv Show Videos#Online Tv#National Television#Food Network Star#Js Casting#Food Television#Tv Audiences#Chef Jessica Tom#Chef Tom#Imdb#Celebrated Names#Talented Participants#Online Links#Camera
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Here's How To Get Cast On Andrew Zimmern's Family Dinner

Andrew Zimmern's latest television venture takes a much different approach to exploring food than his famed Travel Channel show, "Bizarre Foods." Zimmern once said in an interview with Thrillist that he actually hated using the word "bizarre" in that show's title, because it "others" the foods of different cultures as weird in a negative way. Behind the scenes and on camera, the host worked to go much deeper than making any such generalizations about foods, getting to know the actual culture and history behind everything he ate.
TV SeriesThe Takeout

There’s a ton of new stuff coming up on the Food Network

Deadline reports that there’s a bunch of new Food Network programming—more than 30 new shows!—on the horizon, and I’m sure some of it will be thoroughly entertaining. There’s a lot of competition shows, if you’re into that sort of thing, along with dozens of returning series. Guy Fieri’s got yet...
TV ShowsPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Why Was Food Network's Cutthroat Kitchen Cancelled?

Food Network's Cutthroat Kitchen, the quirkiest competition show, was officially cancelled in 2018. With over 200 episodes and 15 seasons, it came as a shock that it would be cancelled in the first place. Alton Brown, the show's host, credits himself for ending the cooking competition. In a signature Alton Brown move, he announced on Twitter that, "Cutthroat Kitchen got cancelled. Sorry. #ProbablyMyFault." In 2016, during a Facebook Live video, he stated, "I've had enough, guys. I need to get back to what I do."
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Everything You Need To Know About Food Network's The Juneteenth Menu

Food Network's newest web series is "The Juneteenth Menu," hosted by Michiel Perry. On her website, Black Southern Belle, Perry wrote, "I am excited to share with you all The Juneteenth Menu, my new series with Food Network. A few of my favorite chefs stopped by to share their favorite recipes perfect for my outdoor Juneteenth celebration. I talk to them about the history, traditions, and foods associated with Juneteenth."
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Famous Chefs Can't Stand These Foods

Got a friend who can't stand cilantro? A colleague who turns up their nose at your raisin-laced scones? Food aversions are super common, but did you know that they plague the pros, too?. You'd think that chefs would be, by and large, willing and able to cook a huge panoply...
New York City, NYPosted by
Mashed

The One Thing Bobby Flay Won't Do When Dining Out

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay has had an interesting life. According to Biography, the chef quit high school when he was 17 years old and took up a gig at Joe Allen in New York City. He progressed to the kitchen in a short period and decided to join culinary school. He was so good at cooking that he received top honors when he graduated from the French Culinary Institute in 1984. Flay had finally found his calling.
San Antonio, TXnorthwestgeorgianews.com

San Antonio chef 'rocked it out' on Food Network's 'Chopped'

Jun. 2—Another local chef represented San Antonio this week on the Food Network. Chef Margeaux Alcorta, the director of culinary operations for the Jason Dady Restaurant Group, competed on "Chopped," the James Beard Award-winning Food Network show. The "Time Capsule" episode, which aired Tuesday, challenged Alcorta and her fellow contestants to create appetizers, entrees and desserts using ingredients that were popular in the 1960s, such as grapefruit soda and wieneroni casserole.
Baltimore, MDmidfloridanewspapers.com

Baltimore food personality becomes Netflix star on new show

BALTIMORE (AP) — You have probably seen Tim Chin or one of his photographs of delectable, decadent food somewhere in Baltimore — from the LED Art Billboard near Pennsylvania Station to Visit Baltimore campaigns throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Netflix found out about him, which led to his being cast as the...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

This Is The One Recipe Bobby Flay Has Trouble Making

Bobby Flay may not be the most likable chef out there, but even his haters have to admit that the man certainly knows how to cook. Through his illustrious culinary career that began with formal training at the French Culinary Institute and eventually led to his numerous restaurants, cookbooks, and television shows (via Bobby Flay), the 56-year-old has proved that he can whip up unique burgers, delicious steaks, and a number of the staple meals found in his signature southwestern cuisine.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Andrew Zimmern's Most Ridiculous Wish For His Next Show

As a celebrity chef, Andrew Zimmern sure knows what it takes to stand out in a highly competitive industry. As per his official website, Zimmern was always fascinated by food and decided to pursue a career in the culinary space as a child. He did well for himself when he grew up, working with several established eateries in New York and improving his skills in the kitchen. Zimmern is now perhaps best known for his show, "Bizarre Foods" where he is often seen tackling unusual recipes and dishes. "Food is the simplest way for me to learn about another culture," he told the Travel Channel. "Share a meal with folks and it will change your life as you see what real people are thinking and feeling."
Detroit, MI1051thebounce.com

Detroit Chef to Appear on New Season of Food Network’s ‘BBQ Brawl’

Detroit native Maxcel Hardy is set to compete on the new season of Food Network’s BBQ Brawl, which debuts tonight (June 14). On the program, celebrity chefs Bobby Flay, Michael Symon and Eddie Jackson help coach 12 barbecue masters, all vying for the title of “Master of Cue.” The moniker also comes with the chance to be the Food Network’s resident barbecue expert for 2021.
Musicdance-teacher.com

Playlists Getting Stale? Here’s How to Get Out of a Musical Rut

There’s a fine line between having tried-and-true music for technique class and using the same songs over and over again to the point that they become stale—and drive your students (and maybe yourself) stir-crazy. Bringing a variety of music into your classes isn’t just great for your students’ technical and...
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Esther Choi

Like most successful chefs, Esther Choi discovered her true love at a young age: food. She got her first restaurant job at the age of 14 while growing up in Egg Harbor, New Jersey, according to her biography on the Institute of Culinary Education website. "Over the years I realized that it was not just a job anymore; my love and passion for food grew every day," Choi said. "At some point, I realized opening my own restaurant was something I had to do."