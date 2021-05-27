Here's How To Get Cast On Food Network Star

As a celebrity chef, Andrew Zimmern sure knows what it takes to stand out in a highly competitive industry. As per his official website, Zimmern was always fascinated by food and decided to pursue a career in the culinary space as a child. He did well for himself when he grew up, working with several established eateries in New York and improving his skills in the kitchen. Zimmern is now perhaps best known for his show, "Bizarre Foods" where he is often seen tackling unusual recipes and dishes. "Food is the simplest way for me to learn about another culture," he told the Travel Channel. "Share a meal with folks and it will change your life as you see what real people are thinking and feeling."