German Axe Throwing Company to host charity tournament to benefit Children’s Hospital
CULLMAN, Ala. – German Axe Throwing Company (GATCo) is enjoying its novel place in Cullman area recreation, and will host a charity tournament on Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at its range located at 419 Main Ave. SW in Cullman, benefiting Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham. All tournament proceeds, along with 10% of regular range proceeds Thursday, June 3 and Friday, June 4, will go to the hospital.www.cullmantribune.com