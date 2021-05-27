Cancel
Cullman, AL

German Axe Throwing Company to host charity tournament to benefit Children's Hospital

 18 days ago

CULLMAN, Ala. – German Axe Throwing Company (GATCo) is enjoying its novel place in Cullman area recreation, and will host a charity tournament on Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at its range located at 419 Main Ave. SW in Cullman, benefiting Children's of Alabama in Birmingham. All tournament proceeds, along with 10% of regular range proceeds Thursday, June 3 and Friday, June 4, will go to the hospital.

