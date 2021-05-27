Cancel
Asheville, NC

City of Asheville offices to close for Memorial Day; ART buses will run on holiday schedule

By Community Bulletin
Mountain Xpress
 18 days ago

Press release from the City of Asheville government:. The City of Asheville offices will be closed in observance of Memorial Day, May 31, a federally designated holiday that honors military personnel who have died in the performance of their military duties while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Here...

mountainx.com
