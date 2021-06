It's been widely reported in the last week that the WWE has big plans for SummerSlam 2021 and is hoping to stack its card with the best matches to ensure it fills Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. It's going to take some big star power to accomplish, as the event looks to pack a football stadium for the first time since its creation. Still, the rumored headline match definitely feels as though it could put some butts in seats. Now, it's only a matter of confirming whether it's true that John Cena will return to face Universal Champion Roman Reigns, which is easier said than done.