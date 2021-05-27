Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Guest view: The death of America

Record
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the article“What have we got?” — “A republic, if you can keep it.” — Ben Franklin. The republic of the United States of America is the longest lasting republic in the history of nations. What are the signs that it is decaying and dying?. We have seen an accelerating change in...

www.recordnet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Stoke Racial Division#Founder#Western#Democratic#Republicans#Party And Big Tech#Conservatives#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Missoula, MTMontana Standard

Guest view: Jeannette Rankin deserves recognition — on a quarter

Jeannette Rankin was born in Missoula 141 years ago on June 11, 1880. While many of us are familiar with her political history and votes for peace during both world wars, there is much more to her story. A woman of great conviction and courage, Rankin observed life at the turn of the last century with a deep sense of empathy for the women, children and families who lived in poverty and without legal protections. After graduating from the University of Montana, her experiences and observations from Boston to Seattle and beyond inspired her to take direct action for a more just society. Ultimately, her commitment to humanity and equality helped shape our democracy and continues to make a tangible impact.
SocietyArizona Daily Sun

Guest Column: Corporate America's shameful bothsiderism on gay rights

My family has been boycotting Chick-fil-A for over a decade now, so I was a bit surprised to see an empty cup from the restaurant on the table in the backyard. For years, Chick-fil-A donated millions to anti-LGBTQ causes in an effort to destroy families like mine. In fact, for a brief time in 2012, it was at the epicenter of the marriage equality debate. Its donations to anti-gay-rights groups spurred protests, including politicians threatening to ban the restaurants from their cities.
Educationclearwaterprogress.com

LETTER: Stop financing curriculum that promotes death of America

Fred Cornworth, [regarding May 27 issue guest opinion] the problem of Critical Race Theory does exist in our Idaho schools. CRT does not need to be included in lesson plan(s) in order to be included in our children’s education. This Marxist/socialist movement infiltrates our institutions with concepts/goals that are the...
Ardmore, OKDaily Ardmoreite

Guest column: Isolation Nation – silos of America

Many have blamed social media for the social and political isolation that has virtually eliminated any meaningful political discourse. Instead of thoughtful discussion, our political lives consist largely of illogical and unsound political rhetoric punctuated by angry shouting matches. While social media most certainly has a polarizing impact on politics...
Politicsarcamax.com

Tyler Cowen: America is not as woke as it appears

It is sometimes called “Conquest’s Second Law of Politics”: “Any organization not explicitly and constitutionally right-wing will sooner or later become left-wing.” I am hearing this more and more lately, leading me to wonder if it is actually true. And if so, why?. It is easy enough to find anecdotal...
Stockton, CARecord

Guest view: The enduring value of the Philomathean Club

Whenever I drive by the 1000 block of Hunter Street in Stockton, I stop to admire the two-story craftsman-style wonder that wraps the corner of Hunter and Park streets. This registered national historic site is a testament to the enduring power of the Philomathean Club, the first women’s club in Stockton. Founded in 1912, the Philomathean, which means lover of learning, became a first of its kind designation where the city’s academic and influential women gathered. Members were treated to daily lectures and classes to address the literary highlights of that day, hear lessons from prominent women leaders, or the patronesses of literature.
Loudoun County, VALoudoun Times.com

Parrott: Racism in American history

With all due respect to that impressive list of organizations ("Joint statement on legislative efforts to restrict education about racism in American history,” Loudoun Times-Mirror, June 18, 2021), those groups--and even our governor, unfortunately (p. 8)--simply don’t get it. The effort against Critical Race Theory (CRT) doesn’t “restrict” education about racism in America. Instead, it tries to expand the approach to our history to include more relevant—and truthful--facts, rather than an attempt to teach a toxic, anti-historical brew of one-sided, grossly distorted and inflammatory rhetoric that places ALL struggles of Black Americans on the shoulders of our Founders and, sadly, on children in our classrooms.
Simi Valley, CAsimivalleyacorn.com

Will America stand?

In last week’s letters to the editor, April voiced support for Ruth Luevanos as she sets her sights on Washington, D.C., where she can advance her career. Apparently her service to Simi Valley is simply a stepping stone to more power in the Marxist agenda to transform America. She wanted...
SocietySmirs Interior News

GUEST VIEW: Symbols are nice, but true compassion is what is required

I have been really struggling with the latest Indian Residential School story and primarily people’s reactions to it. So many people are expressing shock and horror — but this is exactly what residential school survivors have been telling us for years. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission — headed by Sen....
Texas StateOdessa American

GUEST VIEW: Flag Day has its roots in Texas

It’s summertime in Texas, a season saturated with patriotic pride. We observed Memorial Day in May, honoring those in uniform who have made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation. Next month, we’ll celebrate Independence Day with family and friends, smokers and grills as we reflect on how proud...
SocietyPost Register

Opinion: Falsely calling the kettle black

Understanding politics requires a knowledge of history. Without a historical perspective, it is easy to be fooled by those who are not honest. Sometimes the easiest way to know what people are doing is to observe how they are projecting on others. Projection is the transfer of one’s own fault or emotion to another person. Every liar thinks everyone else is a liar; every thief sees others as trying to steal from them and every racist accuses others of being a racist. The Democrats accuse almost everyone of racism.
New York City, NYPosted by
Reuters

Guest view: Warning signs of a "Volcker Moment"

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Paul Volcker, the former Federal Reserve chairman who was my longtime friend and officemate, died at the end of 2019 before Covid-19 swept the planet. But as the world has struggled to cope with the economic and human damage inflicted by the pandemic, I am often reminded of Paul’s concerns that policymakers would forget the important lessons imparted during his years as the central banker who led the fight against runaway American inflation.
PoliticsPosted by
Newsweek

Conservatives Must Change Course on Free Speech | Opinion

The following essay is excerpted from Michael Knowles' new book, Speechless: Controlling Words, Controlling Minds, published June 22 by Regnery. Contrary to the claims of many conservatives, political correctness did not trade "free speech" for "censorship" so much as it traded one set of standards for another, each with its own taboos. The ancient Israelites prohibited utterance of the Holy Name; politically correct moderns censor Mark Twain's use of the n-word in Huckleberry Finn. The traditional liturgical calendar dedicates February, March and June to the Holy Family, St. Joseph and the Sacred Heart of Jesus, respectively; the liturgical calendar of secular liberalism dedicates those months to Black history, women's history and pride, once considered the deadliest of the seven deadly sins, elevated by political correctness to the paramount virtue.
U.S. Politicsheraldcourier.com

Their View: The long slog: America has mostly been fighting the ‘war on drugs’ the wrong way

Thursday, June 17, marked the 50th anniversary of President Richard Nixon’s 1971 speech beginning the war on drugs. By any objective accounting, the drawn-out conflict has been a colossal failure. It was begun under false pretenses, has cost billions, has destroyed livelihoods and lives — and perhaps most glaringly, has not made a dent in drug abuse, which is unhealthy to individuals and society.
Magnolia, MSmagnoliagazette.com

Armchair Ponderings Systemic Racism, Bah Humbug!

Please keep in mind that Armchair Ponderings is an opinion column and that I have written over 800 opinions in the last 23 years. I am thankful to the publisher of the Magnolia Gazette for allowing me the space without editing the content of sometime controversial Ponderings. This time I will again tread on a socially sensitive subject. I touched on it in a column on October 29, 2020.