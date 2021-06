Renders of the as-yet-unannounced Galaxy Tab A7 Lite have been shared online, giving us a glimpse at the budget Android tablet for the first time. A solo render has been shared by OG leaker Evan Blass over on his Voice page, with the tablet having a fairly familiar look and footprint for anyone versed in the Tab A series lineage. He also shared some proposed specifications that might not set the world on fire, but are likely more than adequate for anyone just wanting a capable machine to stream Netflix and YouTube when on the go.