HarmonyOS is final and official. A number of Huawei phones and other devices are expected to run on Huawei’s very own OS that has been controversial since we first heard about it. Much has been said about the platform that is an obvious replacement to Android. Huawei can no longer use Google Play Services and other technologies from the search giant so it came up on its own. But then again many people are saying HarmonyOS is practically based on Android OS.