We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Joanna Gaines of “Fixer Upper” and Magnolia fame is about to turn your backyard into the hottest spot to hangout this summer — or rather, the coolest spot. Gaines just added 14 pieces to her Hearth & Hand with Magnolia line at Target, which she’s dubbed the “Backyard Fun Collection.” With items like an inflatable pool, a bocce set, and a lemonade stand, your backyard will be the official neighborhood hang spot.