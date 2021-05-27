Cancel
Best Cocktails To Make With Truly Hard Seltzer, According To Truly Hard Seltzer's Casey O'Neill - Exclusive

By Lauren Cahn
Mashed
Mashed
 18 days ago
Casey O'Neill just might have the best job in the world. The Director of Product Development at The Boston Beer Company, home of Truly Hard Seltzer, gets to spend her days brainstorming new ideas for beverages. And by brainstorming, we mean not only around a conference table, but at cocktail bars where bartenders are influencing and being influenced by real-life consumers looking for the next best drink. After all, real life is how she came up with the idea for Truly Hard Seltzer in the first place, O'Neill told Mashed during an exclusive interview.

Mashed

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

