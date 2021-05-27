Lightning, Islanders advance to Round 2, Wild force Game 7

To start this series, we saw two 2-1 and one 3-2 contests. So, of course the Hurricanes and Lightning turned Game 4 into a dizzying shooting gallery. More than once, it looked like Carolina would tie this Second Round series 2-2. Instead, the Lightning power play burned the Hurricanes, and Tampa’s top stars did the rest to win Game 4 by a score of 6-4. With that, the Lightning are up 3-1 in the series, and the Hurricanes are on the brink of elimination.