First Citrus, BayFirst rank among top-performing community banks

United Community Bank was recently ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Consumer Banking in the Southeast according to the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction StudySM, for an unprecedented seventh year out of the past eight. “We believe that service quality is the driver of success in our business. We call ourselves 'The Bank that Service Built' to remind us both of our heritage of service and our daily commitment to live out that goal. We are honored to be delivering on our brand promise," said Lynn Harton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of United Community Bank. "I am incredibly proud of our team members who have worked tirelessly to make a difference for our customers in a challenging year. This recognition belongs to them." United also ranked #1 in Channel Activities, Product & Fees, Convenience and Communication & Advice. For more information, visit jdpower.com/pr-id/2021037.