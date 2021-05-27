Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

JUST IN: After one-car crash, chase, Maine suspect found in Becket cabin

By Edge Staff
theberkshireedge.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBECKET — At approximately 7 a.m. Tuesday, patrols from State Police–Lee and State Police–Westfield responded to numerous calls reporting a single-vehicle crash on Route 90 eastbound in Becket. Witnesses reported that a man exited the vehicle after crashing and fled the scene on foot. An investigation at the scene revealed that the operator of the vehicle was likely Diego Martinez, 30, of Sabattus, Maine. Martinez was the subject of several extraditable warrants for his failure to appear in court on illegal drug and firearm possession offenses, as well as for criminal motor vehicle offenses.

theberkshireedge.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sabattus, ME
City
Becket, MA
City
Westfield, ME
State
Maine State
City
Westfield, MA
Becket, MA
Crime & Safety
Westfield, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Crash#State Troopers#Police Bail#Front Man#The State Police Air Wing#Msp#Troopers And Officers#Becket Police Patrols#Becket K9 Teams#Suspect#Incident#Goose Pond#Woods#Boat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Maine StateMetroWest Daily News

Maine man hospitalized after crashing his motorcycle in Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH — A man suffered severe injuries Saturday when he crashed his motorcycle into a fire hydrant and utility pole, authorities said. The man’s condition is not known, police spokesman Sgt. Zachary Attaway said Monday. Attaway did not identify the man, saying only that he was in his 60s and...
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Hampden County man killed in motorcycle crash in Belchertown

BELCHERTOWN — A man from the Hampden County town of Wales died Saturday afternoon and his passenger was seriously injured in a motorcycle collision on Route 9, authorities said. Niles Robbins, 46, was traveling west near the Ware line around 2:15 p.m. when his 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle collided with...
Maine StatePosted by
Q 96.1

Two Adults & One Child Dead in Crash, Brunswick, Maine

A fiery crash on Route 1 in Brunswick that claimed the lives of two adults and a girl remains under investigation. According to Brunswick Police, the vehicle crashed into a rock embankment and was quickly engulfed in flames. Several passersby were able to pull the children out of the back seat, but were unable to free the adults.
Maine StatePosted by
Q106.5

Maine State Police Seek Waterboro Man with Many Active Warrants

Maine State Police are asking for the public's help locating a Waterboro man, who's wanted on multiple active warrants. Darren Foglio, 51, is described as a white male, 5'6" tall, and 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair and is known to frequent the Waterboro and Lyman areas. Police say Foglio has multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest, including a warrant for reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. Police say he is not considered dangerous.
Maine StateWMTW

Maine father charged after 2-year-old son shoots him, mother, deputies say

BATH, Maine — Deputies have filed charges in connection with an incident last week where a 2-year old boy accidentally shot his parents with a gun left on a nightstand. The child’s father, Ian Carr, 25, of West Bath, was charged Monday with endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office.
Maine StateWMUR.com

Body found in Northwood identified as Maine man

NORTHWOOD, N.H. — The body of a man found last week in Northwood has been identified. Police said the body of Barry Valcourt, 43, of Durham, Maine, was found in a wooded area off Old Pittsfield Road by a person walking their dog. The cause and manner of Valcourt's death,...
Maine StateWMTW

Body found in New Hampshire identified as Maine man

NORTHWOOD, N.H. — The body of a man found last week in Northwood, New Hampshire has been identified as a man from Maine. Police said the body of Barry Valcourt, 43, of Durham, Maine, was found in a wooded area off Old Pittsfield Road by a person walking their dog.
Berkshire County, MAPosted by
Daily Voice

Massive, Days-Long Forest Fire Still Burning In Western Mass

Fire crews are back at work on Monday morning, May 17 after spending the weekend battling a massive brush fire that broke out in Berkshire County. On Friday, May 14, a fire was first reported in Williamstown near Henderson Road, prompting a response from area departments as it quickly spread from approximately 180 acres of land to upwards 300 acres as of Sunday, May 16.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

David Staveley, Massachusetts man who faked his own death, pleads guilty after being first in the US to be charged with fraud for Paycheck Protection Program

A 53-year-old Massachusetts man who faked his own death has pleaded guilty after attempting to steal more than $500,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loans. David Staveley of Andover was the first in the U.S. to be charged for fraud relating to the the CARES Act, which allowed small businesses to receive forgivable or low interest loans to meet payroll costs and mortgage, rent, and utility payments.
Massachusetts StateNew Haven Register

Large brush fire scorches western Massachusetts

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — An 800-acre (324-hectare) brush fire in western Massachusetts that started late last week is thought to be the largest in the state in more than a decade, a state official said Monday. The East Mountain fire in the Clarksburg State Forest that started Friday is...
Massachusetts Statewamc.org

Active Berkshire Wildland Fire Is Largest In Massachusetts In 12 Years

Massachusetts officials say an ongoing wildland fire in Northern Berkshire County is the state’s largest in over a decade. The East Mountain Fire began as a brushfire in Williamstown on Friday, and has spread thanks to wind events over into the Clarksburg State Forest. More than 120 firefighters from 19 surrounding towns and state units are attempting to contain it. Williamstown Fire Chief Craig Pedercini spoke Monday afternoon.
Westfield, MAwesternmassnews.com

Westfield PD located car involved in cyclist hit-and-run Saturday

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Westfield Police said the vehicle has been located and the operator has been identified in a hit and run on Saturday afternoon. According to police, the incident took place in the area of 894 East Mountain Road. Police do not have any information on the condition of the cyclist.
Berkshire County, MAWNYT

Firefighters battling large brush fire in Berkshire County

NewsChannel 13 is tracking a large brush fire in Berkshire County. It broke out in Williamstown, and so far, the flames have spread across at least 180 acres. Fire departments across the county and into Vermont have been working on this. Firefighters have been battling the flames for three days now.