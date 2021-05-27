Cancel
Somerset County, NJ

Manville Man In His 30s Dies In Route 22 Crash

By Cecilia Levine
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wac4q_0aDHyQTd00
Finderne Fire Photo Credit: Finderne Fire Department Facebook

A man in his 30s died in a crash on Route 22 in Somerset County Wednesday, authorities said.

Bound Brook police responded to the eastbound side of the roadway following multiple 911 calls reporting a crash between Vosseller and Mountain avenues around 11:20 a.m., Deputy Chief Kevin Rivenbark said.

The Manville man, whose identity was not being released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several witnesses pulled over and cooperated with the investigation.

The accident was under investigation by the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Accident Reconstruction Team as well as the Bound Brook Police Dept. The Finderne Fire Dept., Bound Brook Fire Dept., Bound Brook Rescue Squad, Bridgewater Police, Somerset County Sheriff’s Dept.

All responded to the scene to assist. The NJ DOT traffic diversion unit also responded as the roadway was closed for several hours.

