Adoptable Pet of the Week

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pets” feature two canines in need of caring homes from the Darke County Animal Shelter. Charley, a 3-year-old intact male Beagle mix, is a very sweet boy who loves to smell everything! Charley knows how to sit and is very loveable. He doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs at the shelter. Charley was given Bordetella, parvo/distemper/lepto vaccines and dewormed. Charley is also microchipped and is heartworm negative.