Joe Biden

Thursday: Hili dialogue

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Day weekend is nigh: it’s Thursday, May 27, 2021: National Grape Popsicle Day. It’s also Red Nose Day, a holiday that seems to have disappeared, and Cellophane Tape Day. News of the Day:. I was surprised to learn that Covid is a serious problem in Japan, a country where,...

Congress & Courtsnsjonline.com

ERICKSON: The truth behind the Cheney story

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney is out as Republican conference chair in the House of Representatives. The story has dominated American news outlets over the past week. Most Americans are probably hard-pressed to care about the story, but to the political press in the United States, the story has mattered deeply.
Computersarxiv.org

CREAD: Combined Resolution of Ellipses and Anaphora in Dialogues

Bo-Hsiang Tseng, Shruti Bhargava, Jiarui Lu, Joel Ruben Antony Moniz, Dhivya Piraviperumal, Lin Li, Hong Yu. Anaphora and ellipses are two common phenomena in dialogues. Without resolving referring expressions and information omission, dialogue systems may fail to generate consistent and coherent responses. Traditionally, anaphora is resolved by coreference resolution and ellipses by query rewrite. In this work, we propose a novel joint learning framework of modeling coreference resolution and query rewriting for complex, multi-turn dialogue understanding. Given an ongoing dialogue between a user and a dialogue assistant, for the user query, our joint learning model first predicts coreference links between the query and the dialogue context, and then generates a self-contained rewritten user query. To evaluate our model, we annotate a dialogue based coreference resolution dataset, MuDoCo, with rewritten queries. Results show that the performance of query rewrite can be substantially boosted (+2.3% F1) with the aid of coreference modeling. Furthermore, our joint model outperforms the state-of-the-art coreference resolution model (+2% F1) on this dataset.
Chinaarcamax.com

Philippines, China hold 'friendly' dialogue on South China Sea

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines and China held talks on the South China Sea through a bilateral online forum set up by both nations to promote dialogue and cooperation over the disputed waters. “The two sides had friendly and candid exchanges on the general situation and specific issues of concern...
U.S. PoliticsJanes

US industry groups urge government-contractor dialogue on Afghanistan

Three US industry groups are recommending that the Biden administration form ‘collaboration forums’ in Kabul and Washington to improve co-ordination with contractors during and after the ongoing US troop withdrawal in Afghanistan. The forums could address a host of contractor questions about pressing topics such as the changing security environment...
Foreign PolicyU.S. Department of State

Seventh U.S.-Thailand Strategic Dialogue

Senior delegations representing the United States and Thailand met virtually on May 21, 2021, for the Seventh U.S.-Thailand Strategic Dialogue. Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Atul Keshap led the U.S. delegation, and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Thani Thongphakdi led the Thai delegation.
Politicssmallcapnews.co.uk

The call for dialogue assumes the decline of the Venezuelan opposition

A specialized source confirmed that the invitation of the Venezuelan opposition, Juan Guaidó, to negotiate with the government today represents an admission of the resounding retreat of his plans to change the regime in the country. According to a report published by the Samuel Robinson Institute, the former Venezuelan congressman’s...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Elon Musk calls for more dialogue between Russia and U.S.

MOSCOW, May 21 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk on Friday called for dialogue between Washington and Moscow at a time when their ties are languishing at post-Cold War lows. “There is a lot of talent and energy in Russia and I think there should be more...
Middle EastThe Guardian

Palestinians return to devastated homes as UN calls for Gaza dialogue

Tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians in Gaza have begun returning to their homes to inspect the devastation from 11 days of Israeli airstrikes in its war with Hamas. Gaza City, on the Mediterranean coast, had been warped by the intense attacks, with gaping holes in the skyline from where high-rise buildings had collapsed, their remains sprawling into the street. Cars mounted pavements to avoid craters.
Militarywincountry.com

Russia’s Lavrov calls for military dialogue between Arctic states

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday called for Arctic states to include military issues in talks between them about the future of the region. “It is important to extend the positive relations that we have within the Arctic Council to encompass the military sphere as well,”...
Environmentindicanews.com

Ocean Dialogues 2021 to focus on climate, food, nature

IANS- A resilient and abundant ocean is essential to tackle climate change and key to providing sustainable food and jobs that could boost recovery around the world. Half of the world’s GDP is dependent on nature, according to the World Economic Forum, and more than three billion people rely on the ocean for their livelihoods.
Worldthekashmirimages.com

Dynamics of India Pakistan dialogue

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. The recent news reports suggesting that India and Pakistan will go by the ceasefire agreement of 2003, a series of statements from either side have refreshed the otherwise war like situation with a glimpse of hope for mutual understanding and penultimate resolution of disputes. Four point agenda for a formal restart of dialogue likely with the mediation of UAE as reported by Bloomberg may open a new dynamic in South Asia amid changing inter-dynamics in Global Alliances.
Public Healthaustinnews.net

Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore cancelled amid COVID-19

Singapore City [Singapore], May 20 (ANI): The Shangri-La Dialogue that was scheduled to be held next month in Singapore has been cancelled amid the COVID-19 surge. A spokesman for the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) said it was "with regret and sadness" that the security summit had to be called off, Straits Times reported.
ProtestsScience Now

Amid violence and protests, Colombian universities seek to promote a national dialogue

In the first week of May, hundreds of college students in Colombia turned off their webcams during online classes and shared the same profile picture, a black background with a message in capital letters: “It is difficult to study while my people are being killed.” It was their way of supporting a national strike and protests that started on 28 April and left 19 people dead in the first week, many of them apparently killed by the Colombian police and its antiriot squad.
EconomyPosted by
The Hill

Inclusive and transparent dialogue can fix fragile US supply chains

2020 will be remembered as the year of the pandemic. But it was also a year of reckoning for globalization writ large, and, in particular, the mechanisms of a highly interdependent and integrated global economy. Long heralded as a strength of the U.S. economy, American manufacturing’s extended and extensive supply chains were suddenly exposed as a vulnerability.
Worldfao.org

UNFSS Regional Dialogue for Europe and Central Asia

1. The pandemic has brought about a crisis of unprecedented magnitude. 2. It exacerbated a situation that was already dire. 3. 690 million people that are chronically undernourished. 4. Three billion people that cannot afford healthy diets and unsafe food supplies affecting one in 10 people. 5. The 2021 Global...
MinoritiesThe Daily Collegian

Scholars promote cross-cultural dialogue on Latin American social movements

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — A group of researchers in the Penn State College of Education are collaborating with a university in Chile as part of an effort to introduce English-speaking audiences to adult education within emerging Latin American social movements through the voices of Latin American adult educators. “We’re living...
Politicskhabarhub.com

UK government expresses readiness for holding dialogue with ex-Gurkhas

LONDON: The United Kingdom (UK) government has made an official response to a letter concerning the demands of the ex-Gurkhas on the initiative of the Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA) UK Chapter. A joint letter was dispatched to the Defense Ministry of the UK last April 6 on behalf of five...
Americasvenezuelablog.org

Venezuela Conversa Series | June 2: Social Dialogue

Pacts, negotiations, understanding, and dialogue are essential elements of a healthy democracy. However, in Venezuela, as well as in other societies, there are often barriers to establishing and maintaining spaces for open dialogue. For several years, certain actors and sectors of Venezuelan society have articulated themselves in a dynamic referred to as “Social Dialogue.” The Social Dialogue coalition is born out of the desire to construct a solution to the current crisis through understanding, mutual recognition of roles, aspirations and positions between political actors and the various social sectors in Venezuela. How did the idea of such a space come to be? Who participates in this dynamic? What challenges have actors faced in the construction of this social dialogue? What proposals have citizens planted, and what aspirations to the members of this space have? How can we develop a civil society that is autonomous and independent? During the tenth and final event in the Venezuela Conversa series on Wednesday, June 2 at 4:00 p.m., Deborah Van Berkel, Colette Capriles, and Eugenio Martinez will exchange opinions about these important questions.
WorldUN News Centre

UN chief appeals for dialogue in Samoa amid prime ministerial stand-off

The UN has called for dialogue in Samoa, where the first woman elected as Prime Minister was locked out of Parliament on Monday amid a bitter power struggle with the country’s long-standing leader. Fiame Naomi Mata'afa was sworn in during a makeshift ceremony held in a tent on the statehouse...