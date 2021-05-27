‘We want to prepare students’

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman City Schools (CCS) is gearing up to launch a new citizenship program that aims to impact hundreds of local students in the coming years. CCS, the Liberty Learning Foundation and the City of Cullman are partnering with the American Character and Citizen Promise programs, which will be offered to around 250 seventh–grade students at Cullman Middle School and 250 ninth–grade students from Cullman High School this fall respectively — with plans to expand those programs by grade level each following year. Students will be able to participate via sponsorship, volunteering and mentorship.