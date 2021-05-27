Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cullman, AL

‘We want to prepare students’

cullmantribune.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman City Schools (CCS) is gearing up to launch a new citizenship program that aims to impact hundreds of local students in the coming years. CCS, the Liberty Learning Foundation and the City of Cullman are partnering with the American Character and Citizen Promise programs, which will be offered to around 250 seventh–grade students at Cullman Middle School and 250 ninth–grade students from Cullman High School this fall respectively — with plans to expand those programs by grade level each following year. Students will be able to participate via sponsorship, volunteering and mentorship.

www.cullmantribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cullman, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Cullman, AL
Government
State
Alabama State
Cullman, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Harriet Tubman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Students#High School Students#School Teachers#School Education#Community Schools#Cullman City Schools#Ccs#Cullman Middle School#Cullman High School#American#Student Achievements#School Administrators#Teaching#Counselors#Financial Literacy#Graduation#Parents#Citizenship Education#Math#Real World Opportunities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Alabama Statewvua23.com

COVID in schools: The numbers are down, but it’s not over

The Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama State Department of Education developed a dashboard to track the number of COVID-19 cases for all of Alabama’s school systems. The Alabama COVID-19 K-12 Dashboard provides a statewide view of COVID-19 cases and operating status in the K-12 school setting. While...
Cullman, ALCullman Times

CMS student leads food drive for neighborhood food pantry

Cullman Middle School students were recently challenged to discuss and recognize the problems facing our community — and some decided to go a step further and actually try to address those problems, too. Seventh-grader Noah Casey focused on the topic of world hunger as part of his global issues project,...