Buy Bruins playoff tickets: Game 1 prices vs. Islanders ranging from $186 to $19,000 on third-party sites

By MassLive.com Staff
 18 days ago
There’s no date set but Bruins fans can already buy tickets to Game 1 of the B’s-Islanders first second-round playoff game. The New York Islanders clipped the top-seeded Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night and will now travel to Boston to take on the No. 3 seed B’s, who upset the No. 2 seed Washington Capitals in round 1. Game 1 for the B’s-Isles hasn’t been announced yet. There are still a couple of other playoff matchups to be settled elsewhere in the league and the Celtics are set to host some playoff games.

