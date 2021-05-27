Cancel
Framingham, MA

16-year-old boy drowns in Framingham pond

By Arianna MacNeill
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 17 days ago

The teen, who hasn't been publicly identified, had reportedly been swinging from a rope into the water.

A 16-year-old boy drowned in Learned Pond in Framingham on Wednesday evening, according to authorities.

A 911 call was made around 6:13 p.m. when another juvenile went up to someone at the beach and said he could not find his friend in the water, authorities told The Boston Globe. Officers were soon on scene and went into the water. They pulled the boy out and performed CPR.

The teen was taken to MetroWest Medical Center; he was pronounced dead just after 7 p.m., according to the Globe.

The boy had reportedly been swinging from a rope into the pond and didn’t come back up after he went into the water, according to WCVB.

“It appears that he just didn’t know how to swim,” Deputy Police Chief Sean Riley told the news station. “At this point, nothing is leading us to believe that there were any other injuries.”

The boy has not been publicly identified as authorities notify his family, according to the Globe.

