Federal Commercial Fishing Regulations are now available in the New Fish Rules Commercial App

By Special to
L'Observateur
 28 days ago

Federal commercial fishing regulations in the Gulf of Mexico and South Atlantic are now available on the free Fish Rules Commercial mobile app. The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council and the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council have partnered with Fish Rules, LLC to create an app to host up-to-date, accurate commercial regulations. Now available for free in both the Apple Store and Google Play Store, this mobile application is ready for download immediately.

