Universal PropTech Signs Services Agreement with Large Canadian HVAC Asset Company to Supply Southern Ontario Customers
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) (OTCQB: UPIPF) (FSE: 8LH) ("UPI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on May 18, 2021, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, VCI Controls Inc. ("VCI"), has executed a services agreement with a Canadian HVAC asset company ("HVAC Company") to provide HVAC installation and services for commercial and residential customers in Southern Ontario. The HVAC Company serves millions of customers with rental HVAC assets and services.