Universal PropTech Signs Services Agreement with Large Canadian HVAC Asset Company to Supply Southern Ontario Customers

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cognos Therapeutics Corp., an advanced medical device company focused on creating unique technologies to radically advance the diagnosis and treatment of neuropathic diseases, has signed a letter of engagement with Maxim Group LLC. According to the agreement, Maxim will provide financial advisory and investment banking services to Cognos; the services will also include support in identifying and evaluating merger and acquisition opportunities. "We are incredibly pleased to launch this relationship with Maxim," said Cognos CEO Frank Adell in the press release.Â "We believe Maxim can assist us in pursuing strategic growth and in building long-term value for our shareholders. . . . Our goal is that this will further enable us to focus on our product, the Sinnais, a standalone, implantable smart pump. This closed-loop, MRI-compatible medical device is designed to deliver therapeutic drugs locally and metronomically to a desired area. Specifically, our focus is on delivering drugs into the neuro region. Sinnais has full wireless communication capability and compatibility with the cloud."