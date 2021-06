Venous occlusive disease is a leading cause of irreversible vision loss, yet trends and risk factors for the condition are largely understudied. New research suggests that the onset of vein occlusion could differ based on age, gender and laterality. The study investigated possible associations by observing all cases diagnosed as RVO in the Academy of Ophthalmology’s IRIS Registry between 2013 and 2017, which included over 1.2 million events. The subtypes were categorized as either retinal artery occlusion (RAO) or retinal vein occlusion (RVO).