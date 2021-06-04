Amazon, Microsoft, Google pursue $1 billion cloud deal with Boeing - The Information

Flux is set to expand with deployment of 20 additional apps, a developer grants program and the launch of XDAO governance. HANOVER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2021 / Flux, a decentralized cloud computing network, is set for further expansion of its growing network with the announcement of several key initiatives. The network has grown to more than 1600+ nodes bringing network resources to a staggering 9,670 CPU cores, 29 terabytes RAM and 9,500 TB of storage. The network can deploy any hardened dockerized image globally and is currently hosting several decentralized apps, such as Coinbase Rosetta Nodes, Kadena cryptocurrency Nodes and the Dibi Fetch pricing oracle.