Amazon, Microsoft, Google pursue $1 billion cloud deal with Boeing - The Information

StreetInsider.com
 23 days ago

(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc's Google are all involved in a bidding process to provide cloud services to planemaker Boeing, the Information reported on Thursday. The multi-year deal is expected to be worth at least $1 billion over several years, the report said https://www.theinformation.com/articles/amazon-microsoft-and-google-pursue-1-billion-cloud-deal-with-boeing, citing people familiar...

www.streetinsider.com
