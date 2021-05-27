Metals Creeks Option Partner, Quadro Provides Updates on Exploration at the Careless Cove Property in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Magna Terra') (TSXV:MTT) is pleased to announce that it has initiated a systematic exploration program (the 'Exploration Program') at its 100% owned Great Northern and Viking Gold Projects ('Great Northern' and 'Viking'), located in western Newfoundland. The Exploration Program is focused on follow-up prospecting and geological mapping of the numerous geochemical and geophysical anomalies generated at and near the 2.4-kilometre Jacksons Arm Trend and the Rattling Brook Deposit as outlined in the Company's news release dated February 4, 2021. In addition, the Company is collecting 2,500 soil samples along the strike extent of the Jackson's Arm Trend and the Rattling Brook Deposit, in order to determine the full strike length of anomalous gold-in-soil reflected in underlying gold bearing structures that may continue for an additional 2.2+ kilometres.