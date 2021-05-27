Cancel
Economy

Metals Creeks Option Partner, Quadro Provides Updates on Exploration at the Careless Cove Property in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt

StreetInsider.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleNews and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - Metals Creek Resources Corp.(TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek, is pleased to announce that the company has been advised by Its Option partner, Quadro Resources Ltd (TSXV: QRO)(OTCQB: QDROF)(FSE: G4O2)("Quadro" )of an update on its recently announced soil sampling and prospecting survey on the Careless Cove property (the Property) located southwest of Glenwood in east-central Newfoundland (see Quadro press release dated April 28, 2021). The soil sampling and prospecting survey has been initiated as a first stage to defining targets for drill testing later in 2021.

www.streetinsider.com
