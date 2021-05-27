Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Pre-Open Stock Movers 05/27: (VTNR) (TELL) (BTBT) Higher; (AMC) (OKTA) (GME) Lower (more...)

StreetInsider.com
 2021-05-27

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) 160% HIGHER; announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Mobile refinery ("Mobile") located in Mobile, Alabama from Equilon Enterprises LLC d/b/a Shell Oil Products US, Shell Oil Company and Shell Chemical LP ("Shell"), subsidiaries of Royal Dutch Shell plc, for $75 million. The transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter 2021, subject to regulatory clearance and various closing conditions.

www.streetinsider.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Pierce
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gme#Amc#Btbt#Amc#Streetinsider Premium#Vertex Energy#Vtnr#Shell Oil Products Us#Shell Oil Company#Shell Chemical#Royal Dutch Shell Plc#Tellurian Inc#Gunvor Singapore Pte Ltd#Lng#The Japan Korea Marker#Dutch#Digital#Btbt#The Bitcoin Foundation#Organogenesis Holding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
Stocksanalystratings.com

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT)

Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani maintained a Buy rating on Apple on June 25 and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $133.11. According to TipRanks.com, Daryanani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 68.4% success rate. Daryanani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Rackspace Technology.
Stockscom-unik.info

Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksWKRB News

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) CEO David Gandler Sells 482,000 Shares

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
MarketsWKRB News

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Director Sells $413,782.00 in Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
StocksWKRB News

Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $342.00

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $309.14.
StocksWKRB News

Rathbone Brothers plc Raises Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 111.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,577,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 830,268 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for approximately 1.3% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $104,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
StocksWKRB News

Citigroup Raises Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $28.00

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets raised Halliburton from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.43.
Stockscom-unik.info

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,784,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 114,846 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Marathon Oil worth $19,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stake Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. […]
Stockscom-unik.info

Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,214 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Sells 18,474 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.56, for a total transaction of $4,351,735.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,553.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Stockscom-unik.info

Morgan Stanley Upgrades ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) to “Equal Weight”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViewRay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.
Stocksanalystratings.com

Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Amazon (AMZN), Tesla (TSLA)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Lasser from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Amazon, with a price target of $4350.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3449.08, close to its 52-week high of $3554.00. According to TipRanks.com, Lasser is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1%...
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Daiwa Securities Starts Okta, Inc (OKTA) at Buy (1)

Daiwa Securities analyst Stephen Bersey initiates coverage on Okta, Inc (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.360–0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-297 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.08 million.Okta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.160–1.130 EPS.
StocksWKRB News

Berenberg Bank Upgrades CRH (NYSE:CRH) to “Buy”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CRH from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of CRH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. CRH presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.03.
Businessinvesting.com

UK Hedgefund that Betted Against GameStop (GME) to Close

UK Hedgefund that Betted Against GameStop (GME) to Close. A hedge fund that took a short position against GameStop (NYSE:GME) has revealed plans to shut down its operations. White Square Capital, based in London, which had over $400 million worth of assets under its management, suffered double-digit percentage losses as a result of the short-squeeze.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Downgrades Kinder Morgan (KMI) to Sell

Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Lapides downgraded Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $15.00 (from $14.00). The analyst comments "We downgrade Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) to Sell from Neutral, largely a relative valuation call, as we expect shares to lag large-cap midstream peers in 2H2021 with more upside elsewhere in our coverage. KMI's shares are up 39% YTD compared to large-cap peers up 38% and the AMNA index up 41%, which we attribute to an improving outlook for refined products demand as well as the broader value rotation. However, we believe KMI has outpaced a reasonable valuation level relative to its peers and its history as shares now trade at 11x 2022E consensus EBITDA - 1x above history - and at a 1x premium to large-cap peers compared to a -0.5x-1.0x discount historically."