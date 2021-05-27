Pre-Open Stock Movers 05/27: (VTNR) (TELL) (BTBT) Higher; (AMC) (OKTA) (GME) Lower (more...)

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets raised Halliburton from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.43.