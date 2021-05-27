BioLargo (BLGO) Discusses Elimination of Convertible Debt and Progress on Commercialization of PFAS Treatment Technology with The Stock Day Podcast
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB: BLGO), a company that invents, develops, and commercializes innovative platform technologies to solve challenging environmental problems like PFAS contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and VOC control, air quality control, and infection control. President and CEO of BioLargo, Dennis P. Calvert, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly for an interview.www.streetinsider.com