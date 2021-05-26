Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

No Injuries in Rollover Accident

By editor@lexingtonleader.com
lexingtonleader.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis GMC Yukon had two passengers who were not injured in a Monday morning accident.Shortly before 9am Monday morning, Tanglewood VFD was called out to a two vehicle accident with a rollover. Upon arr...

www.lexingtonleader.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Accident#Gmc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Lemoyne, PAPosted by
PennLive.com

Vehicle accident in Lemoyne results in injuries, traffic alert

A vehicle accident has been reported in Lemoyne. The West Shore Regional Police posted on their Facebook page that a “crash with injuries” has taken place, and that traffic is advised away from the area. A photo on the department’s Facebook page shows an overturned car near what appears to be the Market Street Bridge.
Effingham County, ILEffingham Radio

2 Vehicle Accident With Injuries In St Francis Township

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department. 1900th St, at intersection of 1400th Av – St Francis Township. Unit 2- 64-year-old Gina L. Baxter of Teutopolis, IL. Citations:. Disobey Traffic control device/Stop sign. No valid registration. PRELIMINARY:. Unit 1 was traveling northbound on 1900th...
TrafficBusiness Day Newspaper

Aftermath of a car accident: You need an injury attorney!

Motor vehicle accidents, crashes, and collisions are all too common in Colorado. A sudden car accident can derail someone’s otherwise normal life. If you ever have the misfortune of getting involved in such an accident, it should be your immediate concern to hire an attorney. Engaging one of personal injury lawyers in Colorado Springs can help your case in a big way. Here are some aspects worth knowing.
Mount Pleasant, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mount Pleasant rollover crash, no 'significant' injuries

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - Two people cited in connection to a two-vehicle rollover crash in Mount Pleasant on Thursday, June 10. Mount Pleasant police said the crash happened near State Highway 20 and Emmertsen. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle on its roof on Emmertsen just south of State Highway 20.
Georgetown, KYWTVQ

Georgetown Police investigate rollover accident

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police in Georgetown are investigating an accident on Cherry Blossom Way. The accident occurred around 7 a.m. Monday, June 14. Authorities say the two cars collided, flipping one over onto its top. Police say one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.
Rockford, ILrockfordscanner.com

Another Accident With Injuries in Rockford, Avoid The Area For A Bit

You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. Sources are reporting another accident with injuries. This one happened around 1 am near the 200 block of S Pierpont. Reports of an accident near this location. Injuries were being reported. Avoid this area as well, for a bit. All parties involved...
Minnesota Lake, MNkbew98country.com

Authorities Respond to a Single Vehicle Rollover Accident Near Minnesota Lake on Monday Night

Emergency Responders from Faribault County responded to a single vehicle rollover accident Monday night on County Road 21, just south of Minnesota Lake. According to the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office, 30 year old Tyler Fields, of Minnesota Lake, was driving recklessly when his pickup truck left the roadway and entered the north ditch just north of 230th Street, where the vehicle overturned before coming to rest in a corn field.
Van Horn, TXEl Paso Times

Border Patrol agent, 10 migrants injured in rollover accident near Van Horn

A U.S. Border Patrol agent and 10 migrants were injured Thursday in a two-vehicle accident that caused the agent’s government vehicle to roll over, officials said. A Border Patrol agent was transporting 10 migrants, all men, in a government vehicle about 7 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 10 about 2 miles east of Van Horn, Texas, in Culberson County, Texas Department of Public Safety and U.S. Border Patrol officials said.
Knox County, INwzdm.com

UPDATE: Name Released in Serious Injury Accident

Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin has released the name of the person injured in a one-vehicle accident on Lower Fort Knox Road as 18 year-old Brayden Page. Page was driving a pickup truck on Lower Fort Knox Road, when his truck left the roadway and struck a tree. The impact trapped Page in the vehicle.
Weaverville, CAtrinityjournal.com

Pedestrian sustains major injuries in Weaverville accident

The California Highway Patrol ruled out drugs or alcohol in a collision that left a Weaverville woman in the hospital with major injuries. According to a CHP report, Barbara Bailey, 82, of Weaverville, was walking in the crosswalk at highways 3 and 299 in Weaverville at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 9.
Laclede, MOkchi.com

Motorcycle Accident Leaves May With Serious Injuries

A Laclede resident has serious injuries in a motorcycle accident Friday morning in Chariton County. State Troopers report 64-year-old Franklin W Pope was flown to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries. The accident happened on Missouri Highway 5, 6 miles north of Salisbury. The report states Pope lost control in a curve, ran off the road, and his bike overturned. He was not wearing a helmet.
Missouri StateKMZU

One-vehicle rollover accident injures two from KC in Benton County Monday

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. — A one-vehicle rollover accident injured two Kansas City residents Monday afternoon. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, James M. Weyrauch, 80, was driving on U.S. 65, south of Sieving Road, around 3:15 p.m. His GMC Sierra traveled off the left side of the roadway, he overcorrected, returned to the road, traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Weyrauch and his passenger, Linda J. Weyrauch, 78, were both moderately injured and transported to Bothwell Medical Center for treatment.
Guthrie County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Weekend ATV Rollover in Guthrie County Results in Severe Injuries, Possible Charges

A Marion man suffered severe injuries from a rollover crash in Guthrie County over the weekend. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Jeffery Barth was traveling northbound around the 260th block of Lost Trail at 8:50pm Saturday. Barth took a left-hand curve too fast, as he lost traction of a Polaris All-Terrain Vehicle, as it launched off of the gravel road and into the east ditch, overturned and Barth was ejected from the vehicle. Barth suffered severe internal injuries from blunt force trauma. He was taken to Guthrie County Hospital by Panora EMS.