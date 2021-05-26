No Injuries in Rollover Accident

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. — A one-vehicle rollover accident injured two Kansas City residents Monday afternoon. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, James M. Weyrauch, 80, was driving on U.S. 65, south of Sieving Road, around 3:15 p.m. His GMC Sierra traveled off the left side of the roadway, he overcorrected, returned to the road, traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Weyrauch and his passenger, Linda J. Weyrauch, 78, were both moderately injured and transported to Bothwell Medical Center for treatment.