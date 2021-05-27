Cancel
Underlying Mechanisms behind Hypoxia’s Effect on the Brain Revealed

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHypoxia is a potentially lethal deprivation of oxygen. The brain is the most sensitive organ to hypoxia. Now, researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) identified a mechanism that protects the brain from the effects of hypoxia. Their findings are published in the journal Nature Communications in a paper titled, “Sulfide...

Scientists Map Gene Changes Underlying Brain and Cognitive Decline in Aging

Summary: A new mathematical model delves into the biological changes that occur in both the aging brain and brains with neurodegenerative disorders. The implications lay forth a new path into developing therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that affect cognition. Source: eLife. Alzheimer’s disease shares some key similarities with healthy aging, according...
ScienceScience Now

Structure reveals the activation mechanism of the MC4 receptor to initiate satiation signaling

You are currently viewing the abstract. Science, abf7958, this issue p. 808; see also abi8942, p. 792. Obesity is a global epidemic that causes morbidity and impaired quality of life. The melanocortin receptor 4 (MC4R) is at the crux of appetite, energy homeostasis, and body-weight control in the central nervous system and is a prime target for anti-obesity drugs. Here, we present the cryo–electron microscopy (cryo-EM) structure of the human MC4R-Gs signaling complex bound to the agonist setmelanotide, a cyclic peptide recently approved for the treatment of obesity. The work reveals the mechanism of MC4R activation, highlighting a molecular switch that initiates satiation signaling. In addition, our findings indicate that calcium (Ca2+) is required for agonist, but not antagonist, efficacy. These results fill a gap in the understanding of MC4R activation and could guide the design of future weight-management drugs.
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Emerging cellular and molecular mechanisms underlying anticancer indications of chrysin.

Emerging cellular and molecular mechanisms underlying anticancer indications of chrysin. Marjan Talebi, Mohsen Talebi, Tahereh Farkhondeh, Jesus Simal-Gandara, Dalia M Kopustinskiene, Jurga Bernatoniene, Saeed Samarghandian. Article Affiliation:. Marjan Talebi. Abstract:. Chrysin has been shown to exert several beneficial pharmacological activities. Chrysin has anti-cancer, anti-viral, anti-diabetic, neuroprotective, cardioprotective, hepatoprotective, and renoprotective...
Diseases & TreatmentsPhysics World

MRI reveals deterioration of brain’s reward circuitry in younger-onset dementia

Frontotemporal dementia (FTD) is a brain disorder that most commonly affects those under the age of 60. Due to an overlap of clinical symptoms (for example, loss of enthusiasm, empathy or motivation) with other neurological disorders, as well as the gradual nature of its onset, it is not uncommon for patients with FTD to be misdiagnosed with late-life depression. Therefore, it is critical to find a distinct symptom that can be used to diagnose FTD.
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Retinoprotective effects of crocin and crocetin via anti-angiogenic mechanism in high glucose-induced human retinal pigment epithelium cells.

Retinoprotective Effects of Crocin and Crocetin via Anti-angiogenic Mechanism in High Glucose-Induced Human Retinal Pigment Epithelium Cells. Samaneh Sepahi, Zahra-Soheila Soheili, Jalil Tavakkol-Afshari, Soghra Mehri, Seyedeh Maryam Hosseini, Seyed Ahmad Mohajeri, Elham Khodaverdi. Article Affiliation:. Samaneh Sepahi. Abstract:. BACKGROUND: Diabetic retinopathy (DR) is one of the most common side effects...
HealthMetroTimes

Honest Onnit Alpha Brain Review: Price, Effects, Alternatives

As someone in my 20s, I want to accomplish so much, both personally and professionally. By day, I’m a dental assistant. At night, I’m a full-time student studying for my master’s degree. I also have a social life, too — or at least I try to. The problem is that...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study identifies mechanism behind SARS-CoV-2 fusion of host cells

The spread of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is mediated by the fusion of the spike protein to nearby healthy cells. New research by German researchers sheds light on how this happens. Sequential binding of two short amphipathic helices allows the SARS-CoV-2 fusion peptide to rapidly insert itself...
Diseases & TreatmentsEurekAlert

'Rejuvenating' the Alzheimer's brain

Alzheimer's disease is the main cause of dementia and current therapeutic strategies cannot prevent, slow down or cure the pathology. The disease is characterized by memory loss, caused by the degeneration and death of neuronal cells in several regions of the brain, including the hippocampus, which is where memories are initially formed. Researchers from the Netherlands Institute for Neuroscience (NIN) have identified a small molecule that can be used to rejuvenate the brain and counteract the memory loss.
ScienceEurekAlert

A mechanism that reduces blood vessels in Alzheimer's patients

Researchers at the Biomedicine Institute of Seville (IBiS) have discovered a new mechanism of Alzheimer's disease that disorganises the blood vessels around amyloid plaques, one of the characteristic features of the disease. The study, published in the international journal Nature Communications, was led by the laboratory of Dr. Alberto Pascual, from the Neuronal Maintenance Mechanisms Group at IBiS and was chiefly carried out by María Isabel Álvarez Vergara and Alicia E. Rosales-Nieves.
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Daily

Role of sleep-related brain activity in clearing toxic proteins and preventing Alzheimer's disease

Evidence of sleep-dependent low-frequency (less than 0.1 Hz) global brain activity in the clearance of Alzheimer's disease-related toxin buildup is presented in new research. This neuronal activity was more strongly linked with cerebrospinal fluid flow in healthy controls than higher risk groups and patients, and the findings could serve as a potential imaging marker for clinicians in evaluating patients.
Workoutspowerofpositivity.com

UConn Study Reveals Yoga Helps in Brain Injury Recovery

A promising new study shows that yoga and meditation may help people with brain injury recover faster. Rebecca Acabchuk, a yoga teacher and post-doctoral fellow at the University of Connecticut, inspired the research. The study was recently published in the journal Applied Psychology: Health and Well-being. Rebecca studied mild trauma...
ScienceScience Daily

ALS development could be triggered by loss of network connections in the spinal cord

Source: University of Copenhagen - The Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences. The network connection between nerve cells in the spinal cord seems to play a critical role in the development of the severe disease ALS, a new study suggests. The study, which is based on a mouse model, may change the way we think about the disease, says researchers.
HealthThe Daily Collegian

Coupled brain activity, cerebrospinal fluid flow could indicate Alzheimer's risk

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State researchers may have discovered a potential marker to clinically evaluate patients’ risk for Alzheimer’s disease through non-invasive imaging tests, according to a study published today (June 1) in PLOS Biology. The finding may have implications for diagnosis and treatment of the disease that results in significant cognitive decline, the researchers said.
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Osteoporosis, Low Bone Density May Contribute to Hearing Loss

TUESDAY, June 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Osteoporosis and low bone density (LBD) contribute to age-related hearing loss, according to a study published online May 24 in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. Sharon G. Curhan, M.D., from Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, and colleagues conducted a longitudinal...
ScienceNewswise

Brain activity reveals when white lies are selfish

Newswise — You may think a little white lie about a bad haircut is strictly for your friend's benefit, but your brain activity says otherwise. Distinct activity patterns in the prefrontal cortex reveal when a white lie has selfish motives, according to new research published in JNeurosci. White lies --...
Sciencenanowerk.com

Novel nano-encapsulation approach for efficient dopamine delivery in Parkinson's treatment

(Nanowerk News) Parkinson's disease (PD) is a common neurodegenerative disorder caused by the death of dopaminergic neurons in a part of the brain (known as substantia nigra pars compacta), which leads to a deficit of dopamine (DA), one of the main neurotransmitters active in the central nervous system. Symptomatic treatment focuses on increasing the concentration of dopamine into the brain.