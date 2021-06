The jasmine, gardenias, and magnolias are in bloom here in New Orleans. It’s a rainy but generous spring. The jasmine reminds me of the nights in California. Gardenias remind me of my grandmother, as she’d clip them from her garden and float them in a bowl on the living room table. Honestly, I think it was camellias she clipped and floated, but I’ve conflated gardenias and camellias so often that in my brain that gardenias remind me of Grandmother too. Magnolias are my favorite flower. They’re elegant, strong, royal, and they always reveal their beauty around my birthday when I find myself reflective and looking for affirmations of this beautiful life.