Mercury Systems (MRCY) acquires Pentek

 2021-05-27

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Mercury Systems, Inc., (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, today announced that it has acquired Pentek Technologies, LLC and Pentek Systems, Inc. (collectively, "Pentek"). Based in Upper Saddle River, N.J., Pentek is a leading designer and manufacturer of ruggedized, high-performance, commercial off-the-shelf ("COTS") software-defined radio and data acquisition boards, recording systems and subsystems for high-end commercial and defense applications.

