Mercury Systems (MRCY) acquires Pentek

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.