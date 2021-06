News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Raymond James analyst David Long raised the price target on Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) to $52.00 (from $50.00) to account for recently updated guidance and the improving economic backdrop. The analyst sees Wells positioned for a material dividend increase and is likely to receive non-objection to its capital plans upon the release of the 2021 DFAST and CCAR results in late-June.