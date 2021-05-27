Cancel
Germany, Norway flip switch on $2.4B undersea energy link

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Germany and Norway inaugurated a new undersea cable Thursday that directly links the two countries' electricity networks, a project that has been described as a key step in Europe's effort to shift away from fossil fuels to renewable energy. The 2-billion-euro ($2.4 billion) project, called Nordlink, will...

Erna Solberg
Angela Merkel
Norway
Denmark
Europe
Berlin, DE
Energy Industry
Solar Power
Germany
Energy Industryhydroreview.com

NordLink hydro and wind transmission cable inaugurated

By jointly pressing a “digital button,” German Chancellor Dr. Angela Merkel and Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg commissioned NordLink on May 27. The “green cable” will exchange German wind energy with Norwegian hydropower and connect two optimally complementary systems, according to transmission system operator TenneT. “NordLink is a lighthouse project and an enormously important component of the European energy transition in order to compensate for dark doldrums and at the same time make green energy available in the EU in a safe and affordable way,” TenneT said.
Energy Industryrenewablesnow.com

Germany, Norway inaugurate 1.4-GW NordLink

May 28 (Renewables Now) - NordLink, the 1.4-GW interconnector between Germany and Norway, was officially inaugurated on Thursday at a digital event attended by German chancellor Angela Merkel and Norway’s prime minister Erna Solberg. The 623 km (387 m) long high-voltage direct-current (HVDC) NordLink connects the German and Norwegian power...
Norway, Germany open direct power interconnector

OSLO, May 27 (Reuters) - Germany and Norway on Thursday officially opened NordLink, the first direct power cable between the two countries, which will provide Europe’s largest economy with renewable energy at a time when it is phasing out coal power. (Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
