ST. CLOUD -- Once a thriving sports facility bustling with people, St. Cloud’s Clark Field has sat empty since 2015, but that could all change soon. The former home of the St. Cloud Technical High School football team was closed to varsity in 2012 due to mold and structural concerns. Junior varsity and youth sports continued to use the fields until the St. Cloud Area School District closed it up for good and announced their plans to demolish the site to make way for a new education center.