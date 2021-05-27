Amazon (AMZN) Acquisition of MGM to Have Minimal Impact on Netflix (NFLX) - Stifel

NTNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.