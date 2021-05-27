Amazon (AMZN) Acquisition of MGM to Have Minimal Impact on Netflix (NFLX) - Stifel

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.29.