Amazon (AMZN) Acquisition of MGM to Have Minimal Impact on Netflix (NFLX) - Stifel

StreetInsider.com
 28 days ago

Stifel analyst Scott W. Devitt reiterated a Buy rating and $560.00 price target on Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) after Amazon (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

www.streetinsider.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 391,684 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Jackson Square Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 582,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 391,684 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 1.7% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $303,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
TV & VideosStreetInsider.com

Netflix (NFLX) Needs to Take Advertising Dollars, Needham Explains Why

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Needham & Company analyst Laura Martin reiterated an Underperform rating on Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) citing the need for the company to begin a hybrid revenue model that includes advertising for 3 reasons:. 1) lack of advertising revs...
StocksStreetInsider.com

CNBC's Wapner Argues for Amazon (AMZN) Stock Split

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) ticks a little higher as CNBC's Scott Wapner argues for a possible stock split. One argument presented is that incoming CEO Andy Jassy could make his mark with a stock split. Another argument is that Amazon is the ultimate Main Street company but not Main Street stock. Further, if the company ever wants to be added to the Dow it needs to split.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 469 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,921 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,670,039 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,758 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.38% of Netflix worth $871,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksfinbold.com

Analysts are bullish on Amazon (AMZN) despite general tech stocks correction

Sustained dominance in the online retail sector and the growing cloud computing wing are forming a likely formidable foundation for Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock to outperform in the future. After the recent general crash in tech stocks, AMZN has recovered, surging 18% from its yearly low price of $2,951 recorded...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Gables Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gables Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,605 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 3.0% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.31 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will report sales of $7.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Three analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.36 billion. Netflix posted sales of $6.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FIGS. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. FIG Partners assumed coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.91.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

NTNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Shares Down 2.5%

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.24 and last traded at $34.38. Approximately 2,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 585,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.25.
StocksWKRB News

DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.29.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Up 4.5%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) shot up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.37 and last traded at $59.70. 47,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,926,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.13. Several...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.