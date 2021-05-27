Cancel
Science

Loss of Resilience Computes Aging and Absolute Limits of Human Lifespan

Genetic Engineering News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAging is a complex, multi-stage process and therefore difficult accurately quantify using a single number, such as biological age. In a new study reported in Nature Communications, scientists quantify the aging process in humans in a variable they call the dynamic organismal state indicator (DOSI) that is a log-linear mortality estimate computed from complete blood counts (CBC).

Sciencewcregisteronline.com

Scientists identify the key to extending our human lifespan dramatically

The idea that we could extend our lifespan far beyond a century conjures images of humans stored in cryogenic chambers and decapitated heads preserved in jars, kept alive by whirring machines — in other words, science fiction. But if a published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications is anything to...
Pittsburgh, PApittsburghbettertimes.com

The Power of Thought: Interactions Between Human Brain and Computers

For the Science on Screen Finale at The Tull Family Theater. Moving a robotic arm with only your thoughts is mere science fiction, right? Hardly. On Tuesday, June 1, at 7 p.m., Dr. Andrew Schwartz, Distinguished Professor of Neurobiology and Endowed Chair in Systems Neuroscience of the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, will share his work that wowed the world by showing it was possible for people with quadriplegia to intentionally move a computer-assisted robotic arm with their thoughts.
Sciencemegadoctornews.com

Insights from colour-blind octopus help fight human sight loss

Newswise — University of Bristol research into octopus vision has led to a quick and easy test that helps optometrists identify people who are at greater risk of macular degeneration, the leading cause of incurable sight loss. The basis for this breakthrough was published in the latest issue of the...
WorldThe Guardian

Time limit on lab-grown human embryos is relaxed by experts

The ban on growing human embryos in the lab beyond 14 days has been relaxed by an international body of experts, paving the way for research that could help to unpick issues ranging from why recurring miscarriages occur to improving IVF. The decades-old rule is laid down in the law...
Buffalo, NYmixtapemadness.com

Scientists Discover Maximum Age Humans Can Live To

Scientist now believe they have the definitive answer for how long imma beings can live for and surprise surprise immortality is not the answer. A team of experts in biology and biophysics from Gero, a Singapore-based biotech company and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, New York fashioned an AI-driven app that they claim accurately estimates the rate of biological ageing and maximum lifespan.
ScienceNature.com

Roles of tRNA metabolism in aging and lifespan

Transfer RNAs (tRNAs) mainly function as adapter molecules that decode messenger RNAs (mRNAs) during protein translation by delivering amino acids to the ribosome. Traditionally, tRNAs are considered as housekeepers without additional functions. Nevertheless, it has become apparent from biological research that tRNAs are involved in various physiological and pathological processes. Aging is a form of gradual decline in physiological function that ultimately leads to increased vulnerability to multiple chronic diseases and death. Interestingly, tRNA metabolism is closely associated with aging and lifespan. In this review, we summarize the emerging roles of tRNA-associated metabolism, such as tRNA transcription, tRNA molecules, tRNA modifications, tRNA aminoacylation, and tRNA derivatives, in aging and lifespan, aiming to provide new ideas for developing therapeutics and ultimately extending lifespan in humans.
Sciencerealclearscience.com

Study: Maximum Human Lifespan Is 150

Ageing is a gradual process that happens over our whole life, as our normal body functions slow down. There are at least nine markers of ageing, but a common one is when our cells slowly lose the ability to produce new and healthy cells to repair damage. It is marked by a decline in physical functionality and an increased risk of chronic disease.
SoftwareInfoQ.com

The InfoQ eMag: Resilience Engineering in the Age of COVID

A round-up of last week’s content on InfoQ sent out every Tuesday. Join a community of over 250,000 senior developers. View an example. To most software organizations, Covid-19 represents a fundamental surprise- a dramatic surprise that challenges basic assumptions and forces a revising of one’s beliefs (Lanir, 1986). While many...
Sciencearxiv.org

Computational Aspects of Relaxation Complexity: Possibilities and Limitations

The relaxation complexity $\mathrm{rc}(X)$ of the set of integer points $X$ contained in a polyhedron is the smallest number of facets of any polyhedron $P$ such that the integer points in $P$ coincide with $X$. It is a useful tool to investigate the existence of compact linear descriptions of $X$. In this article, we derive tight and computable upper bounds on $\mathrm{rc}_{\mathbb{Q}}(X)$, a variant of $\mathrm{rc}(X)$ in which the polyhedra $P$ are required to be rational, and we show that $\mathrm{rc}(X)$ can be computed in polynomial time if $X$ is 2-dimensional. Further, we investigate computable lower bounds on $\mathrm{rc}(X)$ with the particular focus on the existence of a finite set $Y \subseteq \mathbb{Z}^d$ such that separating $X$ and $Y \setminus X$ allows us to deduce $\mathrm{rc}(X) \geq k$. In particular, we show for some choices of $X$ that no such finite set $Y$ exists to certify the value of $\mathrm{rc}(X)$, providing a negative answer to a question by Weltge (2015). We also obtain an explicit formula for $\mathrm{rc}(X)$ for specific classes of sets $X$ and present the first practically applicable approach to compute $\mathrm{rc}(X)$ for sets $X$ that admit a finite certificate.
ScienceUbergizmo

Scientists Think That Humans Have A Maximum Lifespan Of 150 Years

It turns out yes, but at the same time, there could be a hard limit on how old a human could live for. According to a study published in the Nature journals, researchers Timothy V. Pyrkov, Konstantin Avchaciov, Andrei E. Tarkhov, Leonid I. Menshikov, Andrei V. Gudkov, and Peter O. Fedichev are claiming that the hard limit on human life could be at 150 years old.
Healthaappublications.org

Socioeconomic Disadvantage and the Pace of Biological Aging in Children

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Children who grow up in socioeconomic disadvantage face increased burden of disease and disability throughout their lives. One hypothesized mechanism for this increased burden is that early-life disadvantage accelerates biological processes of aging, increasing vulnerability to subsequent disease. To evaluate this hypothesis and the potential impact of preventive interventions, measures are needed that can quantify early acceleration of biological aging in childhood.
Scienceaappublications.org

Is There a Molecular Basis to Accelerated Aging?

ELBW — extremely low birth weight. In 1989, Barker et al1 proposed that poor maternal nutrition, as evidenced by reductions in birth weight, increased the risk of later-life adverse cardiovascular and metabolic outcomes in the offspring. This hypothesis was based on ecological and cohort data, which indicated that reduced birth weight, intrauterine growth retardation, and preterm birth were associated with increased risks of hypertension, coronary heart disease, and type II diabetes later in life.2 Now known as the Barker hypothesis, the thrifty phenotype hypothesis, the developmental origins of adult health, or the early determinant of health, this hypothesis has been expanded to include adverse events (eg, maternal stress, other maternal illnesses) or exposures (eg, heavy metals, endocrine disruptors, air pollution, psychosocial stress) during pregnancy and early life and numerous later-life outcomes and has spawned a new focus for epidemiology and a new name for what had been done for more than a century: life course epidemiology.3.
ScienceCleveland Jewish News

This protein boosts mice life expectancy by an average 30 percent

Life expectancy was increased by an average of 30 percent in male and female mice engineered to have high levels of a protein called SIRT6, a team of international scientists reported in the journal Nature Communications. The mice also were better able to overcome age-related diseases such as cancer and...
SciencePosted by
The Independent

International guidance on 14-day limit to growing human embryos ‘relaxed’ by scientists

Guidance that prevents scientists from growing and studying human embryos in a dish beyond 14 days is to be “relaxed” under landmark changes unveiled by an international consortium of experts.The International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR), which oversees and shapes the universally followed guidance, has not gone as far as to lift the limit but says it would be open to reviewing and scrutinising proposed research that seeks to examine the culturing of human embryos beyond the current two weeks.It raises the prospect of further exploration of the genetic and biological mechanisms that drive the early formation of human...
Public HealthEurekAlert

Vitamin D may not provide protection from COVID-19 susceptibility or disease severity

Observational studies have suggested that increased vitamin D levels may protect against COVID-19. However, these studies were inconclusive and possibly subject to confounding. A study published in PLOS Medicine by Guillaume Butler-Laporte and Tomoko Nakanishi at McGill University in Quebec, Canada, and colleagues suggests that genetic evidence does not support vitamin D as a protective measure against COVID-19.
Sciencescienmag.com

Lundquist investigators in global study expanding genomic research of different ancestries

LOS ANGELES (May 31, 2021) — Today The Lundquist Institute announced that its investigators contributed data from several studies, including data on Hispanics, African-Americans and East Asians, to the international MAGIC collaboration, composed of more than 400 global academics, who conducted a genome-wide association meta-analysis led by the University of Exeter. Now published in Nature Genetics, their findings demonstrate that expanding research into different ancestries yields more and better results, as well as ultimately benefitting global patient care. Up to now nearly 87 percent of genomic research of this type has been conducted in Europeans.