Goldman Sachs Upgrades Occidental Petroleum (OXY) to Buy

StreetInsider.com
 18 days ago

Goldman Sachs analyst Neil Mehta upgraded Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $31.00 (from $31.00). The analyst comments "OXY shares have underperformed peers by 55% since announcing the acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum in April 2019, primarily due to the resulting weaker balance sheet, lower corporate returns and weaker commodity prices in 2020 due to the COVID-related downturn. Given our bullish commodity price expectations in 2021/22, we believe OXY should benefit from FCF-driven net debt reduction. However, OXY shares have underperformed the XOP by 4% YTD. While we think debt reduction will continue to be the main focal point for OXY over the medium-term, we believe the extent of underperformance is unwarranted and upgrade OXY to Buy. In this context, we point to XOM's turnaround story and recent equity performance as a positive parallel. We believe OXY has the potential to generate 26% total return."

www.streetinsider.com
