Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Morant’s 47 points not enough for Grizzlies in loss to Utah

By Todd Hamilton
whopam.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJa Morant led all scorers with an impressive 47 points, but the Memphis Grizzlies were unable to take both games in Utah as the Jazz won game two of their Western Conference playoff series 141-129. Memphis and Utah are now tied at one game apiece. The series shifts to Memphis for games three and four at the FedExForum starting on Saturday night.

whopam.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ja Morant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Conference#Playoff Games#Night Games#The Memphis Grizzlies#Fedexforum#Playoff Series
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
Related
NBACBS Sports

NBA playoff picture, standings, magic numbers: Lakers projected for No. 6 in West; Nets clinch No. 2 seed

Well, we're down to the final day of the NBA's 2020-21 regular season, and there's no telling what's going to happen on Sunday. Are teams going to try to tank their way into preferred matchups? It's not quite that simple. Many of the games involving teams in potential position to manipulate their seed are happening at the same time. One result changes all the other scenarios. You're going to see a lot of scoreboard watching and mid-game "adjustments."
NBAblackchronicle.com

Jazz vs. Grizzlies playoff preview: Donovan Mitchell’s health, Ja Morant’s emergence among top storylines

NBA fans might have been clamoring for the top-seeded Utah Jazz to take on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the 2021 playoffs, but the Memphis Grizzlies earned their way into the matchup — and we should be just as excited for it. Ja Morant is one of the most electric young players in the league, coming off a memorable performance in Friday’s elimination game, and the Grizzlies are playing some of their best basketball of the season.
NBAGamingToday

Grizzlies vs Spurs Odds for Play-In NBA PlayOff Game

The Memphis Grizzlies (#9 seed) will be hosting the San Antonio Spurs (#10 seed) on Wednesday 19 at 7:30 pm ET on ESPN. The consensus odds for the game at BetMGM, FanDuel, and DraftKings have the Memphis Grizzlies favored at -3 and the moneyline at -145.
NBASalt Lake Tribune

How do the Utah Jazz match up against their possible playoff opponents?

The regular season is over Sunday, and the Jazz have made the playoffs. And for the first time ever, we don’t know what comes next. Thanks to the NBA’s new play-in format, the Jazz could play one of four possible opponents in the first round of their playoff series beginning Saturday: the Los Angeles Lakers, the Golden State Warriors, the Memphis Grizzlies, and the San Antonio Spurs. Those four teams will battle it out over the next week; the two winners get the pleasure of playing the Jazz or the Suns in the first round.
NBAsemoball.com

Curry is scoring champ, Warriors beat Grizzlies for 8 seed

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Stephen Curry lifted his jersey to celebrate Baron Davis-style in an ode to that old "We Believe" Warriors playoff team of more than a decade ago. He flung a game-worn bracelet into the stands that sent fans chanting "M-V-P!" scrambling for the souvenir from another stellar performance by No. 30.
NBACBS Sports

Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Shines against Warriors

Morant recorded 35 points (14-29 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists and four steals across 46 minutes in Friday's overtime win over the Warriors. Morant surpassed the 30-point mark for the first time since May 5, when he scored 37 points against the Timberwolves, but his impact in this one went beyond the scoring column and made his presence felt on both ends of the court. The second-year guard continues to show his potential to be one of the best guards in the Association and will play a commanding role as the Grizzlies will face the Jazz in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Basketballlite987whop.com

Grizzlies Morant named Tennessee Male Athlete of the Year

The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame honored Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant as its Male Athlete of the Year. The 21-year-old Morant has started all 130 games in regular season play in his NBA career. The former Murray State standout has averaged 18.4 points, 7.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game in that span. The honors will be formally presented as part of a statewide television special the weekend of June 26.
NBASan Jose Mercury News (blog)

We’re Number 8 (Warriors 113, Grizzlies 101)

When the Warriors broke ground on the site that would become Chase Center in 2017, they had just been to two NBA Finals (winning one), set the single-season wins record at 73, and added Kevin Durant to a battle-tested roster that featured 4 other All-NBA talents. By the time Chase Center opened in 2019, the Warriors had been to 3 more NBA Finals (winning two), but things were a lot less rosy in Warriorsville. Kevin Durant had torn his Achilles and then left the Dubs to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, Andre Iguodala had been traded in order to get D’Angelo Russell back in return, Klay Thompson was recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in that cursed NBA Finals series against Toronto, Shaun Livingston retired…and suddenly, the proverbial cupboard was bare. To add injury to insult, Stephen Curry played just 5 games due to a broken wrist in the pandemic-shortened 2019-2020 season as the Warriors accumulated the league’s worst record, winning 15 games and backing their way into the second overall pick. Lady Luck wasn’t quite finished tearing down the Warriors, however, as Klay Thompson suffered another catastrophic injury just days before the draft, this time an Achilles tear. And with COVID-19 continuing to wreak havoc across the globe, Chase Center sat empty for much of the season as the Warriors began their quest for “redemption,” of sorts, without fans in the building. I’ve already buried the lede, but yesterday afternoon’s regular-season-finale contest against the Memphis Grizzlies was undoubtedly the first consequential game in Chase Center’s young history. Those in attendance, and those of us watching from home, were treated to a riveting, see-saw affair in a playoff-style atmosphere as the Warriors survived spirited resistance from the Grizzlies to win 113-101, locking them into the eight seed and a date with the Lakers in the play-in tournament on Wednesday, in a matchup that might become the most-viewed single game in NBA history. For the Dubs, given all they’ve weathered this season, this is an enormous victory, one that caps off a season-ending 6 game winning streak that Steve Kerr promised was coming all season. The ceiling for this team, given Klay’s untimely injury and the realities of how the roster was constructed, was always to make it to the postseason and cause some ruckus. The Dubs are now one win away from being in a perfect position to do just that.
NBAGolden State of Mind

Warriors will face Lakers in first round of NBA Play-In Tournament

Fresh off their regular season finale win over the Memphis Grizzlies, the Golden State Warriors know who they will face in the opening round of the NBA’s Play-In Tournament. Led by Stephen Curry, the Dubs clinched the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference with the victory of the Grizzlies. Golden State will take on the No. 7 seed and defending NBA champions, the Los Angeles Lakers, on Wednesday.
NBAbealestreetbears.com

Memphis Grizzlies: Looking back at each past matchup vs. Spurs

The Memphis Grizzlies won’t be thrilled about their positioning in the play-in tournament. As a team that was shooting for a 6-seed for most of the season, they blundered near the end, sending themselves down to the 9th seed. This means that they’ll have to win two games in the...
NBAkslsports.com

Utah Jazz: Best Record In The NBA

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah Jazz finished the regular season with 121-99 over the Sacramento Kings, and enter the playoffs with the best record in the NBA for the first time in franchise history. The Jazz were led by Jordan Clarkson who scored 33 points while five other...
NBAPosted by
Reuters

NBA roundup: Warriors top Grizzlies for No. 8 seed

NBA roundup: Warriors top Grizzlies for No. 8 seed. Stephen Curry scored a game-high 46 points en route to his second NBA scoring title and Jordan Poole stalled a rally with a late 3-pointer Sunday afternoon as the Golden State Warriors held off the visiting Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco for a 113-101 win to claim the No. 8 position in this week's play-in tournament.
NBAslcdunk.com

5 games to watch as Jazz fans prep for the NBA Playoffs

For the first time in franchise history, the Utah Jazz are the lone holder of the league’s best record. They’ve dominated all year long, even with injuries to their starting, All-Star backcourt this past month. Credit goes to the whole team and they’ll need the strength of the team as...
NBAusaonlinesportsbooks.com

NBA Odds: Jazz 9.5-Point Favorites Despite Game 1 Loss To Grizzlies

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah Jazz suffered a three-point loss in Game 1, but remain overwhelming favorites in Game 2 over the Memphis Grizzlies. Here we’ll break down whether the Jazz are deserving of being favored by nearly 10 points. Are The Jazz Worth Betting On?. Online sportsbooks,...