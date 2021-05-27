Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oneonta, NY

Historic Local Theatre To Re-Open This Weekend

By BIG CHUCK
Posted by 
92.1 Big Kat
92.1 Big Kat
 6 days ago

As we move through the easing of the pandemic rules and guidelines, many of us are waiting for another big shoe to drop. And that shoe is the re-opening of all movie theaters. It has been over a year since all of us movie goers have been able to enjoy our favorite pastime of sitting in a dark theater, popcorn and soda in hand, and watching the best, both old and new, of Hollywood on the giant screen. We cheered when the big Southside Cinema opened its screens recently at the Southside Mall in Oneonta.

wdlafm.com
92.1 Big Kat

92.1 Big Kat

Oneonta, NY
178
Followers
1K+
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

WDLA 92.1 Big Kat plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wdlafm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oneonta, NY
Walton, NY
Government
Oneonta, NY
Government
City
Walton, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Stone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Theater#Live Theater#Opening Weekend#Memorial Day Weekend#Southside Cinema#The Walton Theatre#Cruella#Southside Mall#Doors#Movie Goers#Movie Theaters#Feature#Showtimes#Community#Hollywood#N Y#Nationwide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Disney
Related
LifestylePosted by
92.1 Big Kat

5 Hottest Summer Tours for Summer 2021

Summer 2021 is about getting back to normal in country music, and the year's hottest tours reflect an energy that's 18 years in the making. Headliners like Jason Aldean and Dierks Bentley sell tickets, but their opening acts make a great tour. There are some new names opening country music's hottest traveling road shows in 2021. Think about it — it's been a full album cycle since artists last hit the road, and some newcomers (Travis Denning, Lainey Wilson) didn't rest. Scroll down to see all five tours on this Taste of Country summer Hot List.
Oneonta, NYPosted by
92.1 Big Kat

Area Memorial Day Happenings Get Back on Track

The summer of 2020...ok, almost the entire year was a wash for community events due to the coronavirus pandemic. One of the things I missed most was parades that came along with holiday observances/celebrations. We missed the Memorial Day parade in Oneonta, along with the Hometown July 4th/parade. The inability to gather and celebrate with family and friends was a big letdown and that's why it's so wonderful to see that communities are "getting back to normal" (mostly) with these types of celebrations.
Delaware County, NYPosted by
92.1 Big Kat

It’s Back! The Delaware County Fair is ON For 2021

Among the many family events we have all missed over the year of the pandemic were all of our county fairs. They were all cancelled due to safety precautions last year and they were missed. Not only by fair goers of all ages but also by the small communities which host these annual fairs. They provide much needed funds to support each town and villages non-profits, youth groups and community organizations.
MusicPosted by
92.1 Big Kat

SPAC Announces Return of Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Fest

The back end of the year is quickly turning into to one of the best stretches of Country shows the Capital Region has ever seen!. The concert floodgates have officially opened! The last couple of weeks have been full of amazing Country concert announcements. Lady A, Zac Brown Band, Kelsea Ballerini and many more have announced they are coming for shows this fall. And now the legend of Country legends is set to return to the Capital Region.
Auburn, NYmonroecopost.com

Local artists featured in Schweinfurth’s ‘Made in NY’

“Made in NY 2021” will open at the Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn, on June 12 with 73 pieces by 69 artists who represent 44% of the counties in New York state. This is the 25th year the art center has held the annual juried exhibit and the...
Albany, NYPosted by
92.1 Big Kat

Lady A’s ‘What A Song Can Do Tour’ Is Coming To Albany

We knew this was going to happen. The tour announcements are coming fast and furious, and another big show is set to make a stop in the Capital Region. Now we can add Lady A to our growing concert schedule! This morning the CMA and ACM award-winning vocal group announced their 'What A Song Can Do Tour' with special guests Carly Pearce and Niko Moon, which will include a stop at the Times Union Center in Albany Saturday, October 9th.
Oneonta, NYPosted by
92.1 Big Kat

Oneonta Main View Galley Hosting All-Inclusive Art Show

Here's another example of things starting to look brighter during this coronavirus pandemic - The Arc Otsego is having an in-person art exhibit opening at their new Main View Gallery & Gift Shop, at 77 Main Street in Oneonta on Friday, May 21 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The exhibit called "The All Together Art Show" is the first community art show in the new gallery which has undergone many changes. I spoke with Faith Tiemann, Director of Community Relations for The Arc Otsego about the amazing changes at the gallery and about how during the pandemic, the organization had the opportunity to renovate and expand the gallery space at 73 Main St., Oneonta. You'll just have to come and see for yourself at the art show.
Otsego County, NYallotsego.com

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

SUNDAY SPEAKER – 3 p.m. Learn about recently opened Fenimore Art Museum exhibit “Keith Haring: His Art and Times” from Chris Rossi, Director of Exhibitions & Gary Cassinelli, collector and owner of artworks in the exhibit.Free, registration required. Visit libraries.4cls.org/cooperstown/2020/10/13/fovl-sunday-speaker-series-for-2020-2021/. BOOK SALE – 9 a.m. – Noon. 24th annual book...
Walton, NYPosted by
Walton Updates

Walton events coming up

1. Summer Cleanse Yoga + Meditation Retreat; 2. 2nd Annual Oberacker Open Golf Tournament; 3. Subculture Music and Arts Festival 2021; 4. GOATOBERFEST at NY Goat Yoga; 5. I FEEL: Summer Escape 2021;
MuseumsWNYT

NY State Museum, Library, reopen after year-long closure

ALBANY - After being closed to the public for more than a year, the New York State Museum, Library, and Archives are welcoming visitors again. About two-dozen families were lined up outside Monday, excited and ready to visit the exhibits. Behind the scenes, staff members have been busy all year,...
Oneonta, NYDaily Star

Community Calendar: May 18-19, 2021

Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class. ‘Clean Energy Communities,’ Energy Chat, noon, live streamed at www.facebook.com/CCEDelawareHE. Oneonta. Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers....
Oneonta, NYallotsego.com

Puppet theater to return to Oneonta

A puppet theater with local roots will perform an old time musical with a modern message in Oneonta on Friday, May 14 and Saturday, May 15. The Catskill Puppet Theater, which has been around since the late 1970s, will be performing “The Villain’s Mustache,” which is described on their website as a “lively musical” and a “traditional old-time melodrama.”
Oneonta, NYPosted by
CNY News

TEDxOneonta Is Back With More Inspirational Speakers This Sept.

Last year was a such and isolating, disappointing year filled with COVID-19 related event cancellations for Oneonta and the rest of the world. One of my favorite events fell victim in 2020 to the pandemic: TEDxOneonta, an uplifting, non-profit event that brings in inspirational speakers from across the globe to share amazing, positive ideas.
Oneonta, NYDaily Star

Around Oneonta: May 14, 2021

ONEONTA — Family Resource Network will sponsor “Pet Show and Tell,” a combined Teen Scene and Dragon Dates event, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 17, via Zoom. Participants will be encouraged to talk about their pets and share what they like best about them. The required registration is...
Otsego County, NYallotsego.com

HOMETOWN HISTORY

Compiled by Tom Heitz/SHARON STUART, with resources. courtesy of The Fenimore Art Museum Research Library. The first locomotive explosion that ever occurred on the Albany & Susquehanna railroad occurred on Tuesday afternoon about one-half mile east of Schenevus, a few rods east of what is known as DeLong’s swamp. The result was disastrous, the engine being blown to pieces and completely wrecked, killing the engineer and badly injuring the fireman, beside tearing up the track and doing other damage. The train was a wildcat of some 12 or 15 gondolas, Shepard Edick, conductor, James Gleason, engineer, and Abisha E. Loucks, fireman. The engine was No. 159 – one of the huge moguls, the cab of which rests over the boiler. The train was moving at a speed not to exceed 12 miles an hour. Those nearest the scene describe the report as terrific. Houses in Schenevus village, half a mile away, were shaken as if by an earthquake.