Spindle Items

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article.MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE – The Town Line Volunteer Fire Department, in consideration of the health and safety of the community, has canceled the service for Memorial Day. They have recorded the community Memorial Day service on video. You may view it by going to the website, www.tlfd.org. “Look under videos and scroll down to ‘2021 Memorial Day Service” and watch […]

www.lancasterbee.com
Time to recycle your picnic items

CUMBERLAND — The city of Cumberland would like to remind residents that Monday, May 31, is Memorial Day and that there will be no trash/recycling collection on that day. Trash will be collected on the East and West End routes on your next regular collection day (Thursday, June 3) and the co-mingled container recycling from that day will be collected the following Monday.
Item calendar for the May 21 Item

Editor's note: Call any location before going. Send listings for events happening in any of the seven towns to: TheItem@telegram.com. Berlin Public Library: To sign up for virtual programming, contact Berlin Public Library, (978) 838-2812 or email sfoster@cwmars.org: Virtual Story Time, Mondays, May 24, June 7, postings emailed upon request; Teens Book Talk, Mondays, June 21, July 26 and Aug. 16, preregistration required. 7 p.m. Teen Advisory Board, Monday, May 24 and Sept. 27, 7 p.m. Library Yard Story times, Monday, and 24, with Ms. Sara, 10 a.m.; bring a chair or blanket. Solomon Pond Mall Story Times, Mondays, June 14, July 12, Aug. 9 and Sept. 13, with Ms. Sara, in the grassy area at the mall, 11 a.m. StoryWalk at the Solomon Pond Mall, coming this summer. Davis Bates Storyteller for all ages, Monday, Aug. 9, 4 p.m.
News Items

DISASTER PREPAREDNESS TRAINING FAMILY DISASTER/COMMUNICATION PLANS FREE WEBINAR PROVIDED BY OSU EXTENSION. DISASTER PREPAREDNESS TRAINING FAMILY DISASTER/COMMUNICATION PLANS FREE WEBINAR PROVIDED BY OSU EXTENSION. JUNE 15TH AT 6PM. Planning ahead for a disaster is key to better resilience and a quicker and less expensive recovery. OSU Extension experts will discuss...
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: flags

ROCKINGHAM — A team of volunteers on Tuesday placed flags on the graves of Richmond County residents who served in the armed forces who have since passed away ahead of Memorial Day. HAMLET — In a patriotic service to celebrate Richmond County's “everyday heroes,” Dr. Allison Farrah, pastor of First...
Estate items available to highest bidder

WHITE BEAR LAKE — Betty Wold Johnson’s philanthropy extends beyond the donation of her Dellwood mansion to Lakeshore Players Theatre (LPT). Items from Johnson’s estate are listed in an online silent auction that is part of the theater’s “Raise the Curtain” gala May 20. Johnson, who died in 2020 at...
Wanted: Too many items to list

WANTED: Too many items to list, but here are a few! Old barn items, from small equipment, work benches, doors, parts bins, and everything in between! Also buying general antiques, musical instruments, hunting/ trapping/ fishing equipment, old toys, and anything advertising. My list is huge. Call me and tell me what you have. I come to you and pay cash! Dan 585-721-1005.
Local woman makes it easier to score vintage items

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KCTV) — Days of scouring thrift stores and garage sales for the perfect vintage item are taking new form. Elizabeth Daniel – Decor is bringing “old-fashioned” to life online and making it easier for customers to shop those unique finds. Since she was a teenager, Elizabeth Daniel...
Free baby items available

CPC Women's Health Resource has announced it has an abundance of gently used baby clothes and baby items that will be given away at each of its centers. These garage sales will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on the following dates: Bryan — June 2; Defiance — June 10; Napoleon — June 16; Wauseon — June 24.
Wheeler Dealer Items for May 20th, 2021

Taco John’s- $5 off/1 Taco Buck Coupons- Five Available. Boone County Conservation- One Night of Non-Electric Camping at Don Williams Recreation Area or Swede Point Park- Ten Available. Boone Theater- Popcorn Punch Cards (each card is good for ten bags of popcorn). Camp Fire Heart of Iowa- Two Nights in...
Church will give away items Wednesday

Through its "Love Cupboard" program, First United Methodist Church of Clarion will give away free food and hygiene items from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday. Participants can select their preferred items.
Hot Items For Summer 2021!

When it comes to summertime there’s always those “hot” or must have items for the summertime. Here’s a list of the Top 10 according to Oberlo:. 1. White Twinkle lights (or as I like to call them white Christmas lights!) 2. Magnetic Car Sun Shade. I never had one of...
Officers collect items for foster kids

NORTH PORT — If you’d like to help a child in need feel a boost in confidence, now is your chance. Officers from the North Port Police Department will be set up to collect items for donation to the Fostering Kindness Clothing Drive from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 29, at Walmart, 17000 Tamiami Trail, North Port.
Bulk items collection dates rescheduled

The Municipality’s new waste and organics collection system, which came into effect in February, also included a schedule for the collection of bulky items, which would have their own tag or tags, depending on content. At the time it was launched, residents were provided with an informational booklet that detailed the waste program, including the seasonal collection of bulky items and leaf and yard waste. The Spring bulky item collection was scheduled for May 17 through the 29 with the leaf and yard waste being collected May 31 through June 11.
Displaying items by tag: hoptoberfest

ROCKINGHAM — Concerns over the near future of the COVID-19 pandemic led the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce to make a tough decision: to cancel Hoptoberfest. Hoptoberfest draws hundreds to Rockingham Dragway for beer, wings. ROCKINGHAM — As engines roared in the background, hundreds of patrons got their fill of...
New Cheesy Menu Items at Datz

We can always count on our friends at Datz to create some new and creative dishes, and now they've released a whole host of wacky and wonderful food creations! We're joined by Chef Kevin Luke as he demos one of their new items, the Grilled Cheese-Cake, and shows off some of the new Datz creations that are available now!
Memorial Day 2021 | 4 Affordable Outdoor Home Items For The Perfect BBQ

Memorial Day is about one thing and one thing only: honoring the fallen veterans who gave their lives to secure & defend freedom. The Monday off, pool days, and barbeques with family are a testament to the freedom we've been afforded by the sacrifices of so many brave men & women. While much of the northeast is in the grips of a cold snap, families living in Boca Raton are firing up their grills and pulling on their swim gear. It's Memorial Day, and beyond the reference for our troops, it's time to spend a day outdoors with our loved ones. Here are 4 affordable outdoor accessories to make Memorial Day, and every pool day a little better.
ANNUAL BULK ITEM CURBSIDE COLLECTION

The Village of Germantown in coordination with Waste Management is offering a one time per year curbside pickup of your bulk items at no charge to the resident. This free service will take place JUNE 28th- July 2nd, 2021. Residents are limited. to two (2) bulk items per address. Residents...
Best Memorial Day patio furniture sales in 2021

Memorial Day sales are here, and there's a huge range of discounts on patio furniture to help you get into the summer vibe. The unofficial start of summer means more outdoor activities like barbecues and get togethers. These Memorial Day patio furniture sales will help you revamp your patio furniture without overspending, but you'll have to hurry, as many of these deals will expire at midnight.