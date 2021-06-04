Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

EZGO Technologies (EZGO) Announces Pricing of Upsized $12 Million Registered Direct Offering of Ordinary Shares, Warrants

StreetInsider.com
 23 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. EZGO Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: EZGO) ("EZGO" or the "Company"), a leading short-distance transportation solutions provider in China, today announced that it entered into securities purchase agreements with certain institutional investors in connection with a registered direct offering of an aggregate of 2,564,102 units of its securities (each, a "Unit"), with each Unit consisting of (i) one ordinary share of the Company, par value $0.001 per share, and (ii) one warrant to purchase 0.7 ordinary share (the "Warrants"), for aggregate gross proceeds of $12 million (which offering was upsized from the previously sized $10 million), before deducting the placement agent's fees and other estimated offering expenses. The Warrants will be immediately exercisable after the date of issuance (the "Initial Exercise Date") at an exercise price of $4.68 per share, subject to adjustments, and will expire two years after the Initial Exercise Date. The offering is expected to close on or about June 1, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

www.streetinsider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Capital#Ezgo Technologies#Streetinsider Premium#The Company#Company#Warrants#Ft Global Capital Inc#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. SEC
Country
China
Related
Stocksanalystratings.com

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT)

Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani maintained a Buy rating on Apple on June 25 and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $133.11. According to TipRanks.com, Daryanani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 68.4% success rate. Daryanani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Rackspace Technology.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Greenland Technologies Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering Of Ordinary Shares

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) (" Greenland" or the "Company"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announced that it intends to offer ordinary shares for sale in an underwritten public offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate and working capital needs. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Executive Network Partnering Corporation (ENPC) Announces Dates for Proposed Stock Split and Warrant Amendment

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Executive Network Partnering Corporation (the "Company" or "ENPC") (NYSE: ENPC, ENPC.U, and ENPC WS) today announced that it has set expected dates for the Company's proposed 1 to 2.5 stock split and 1 to 2.5 warrant split, subject to shareholder approval of the stock split and warrant holders' approval of the proposed warrant agreement amendments at special meetings of stockholders and warrant holders to be held on March 24, 2021. The record date will be March 22, 2021 and the payment date will be March 25, 2021.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Anticipate Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. Check Point Software Technologies reported earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.
Stockscom-unik.info

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 34,293 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 19.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,293 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $18,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Graphite Bio Announces Pricing Of Upsized Initial Public Offering

Graphite Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage, next-generation gene editing company focused on therapies that harness targeted gene integration to treat or cure serious diseases, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 14,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Graphite Bio. The gross proceeds to Graphite Bio from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Graphite Bio, are expected to be $238.0 million. In addition, Graphite Bio has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,100,000 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Bon Natural Life (BON) Prices Upsized 2.2M Share IPO at $5/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Bon Natural Life (NYSE: BON) today announced the pricing of its firm commitment initial public offering of 2,200,000 ordinary shares, par value US$0.0001 per share (the “Shares”) at a public offering price of $5.00 per Share (the “Offering”), for total gross proceeds of $11.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other related expenses. In addition, BON has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 330,000 Shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discount and commissions. The Shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “BON” on June 24, 2021. The Offering is expected to close on or about June 28, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) Prices 3.16M Share Public Offering of Common Stock at $31.70/each

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: BTAI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,155,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $31.70 per share. In addition, a related party stockholder, BioXcel LLC, has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 473,250 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Gross proceeds to the Company from the offering are expected to be approximately $100.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. The Company will not receive any of the proceeds from any sale of shares in this offering by BioXcel LLC.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Graphite Bio stock set to start trading as upsized IPO pricing values biotech at $926.1 million

Shares of Graphite Bio Inc. are set to start trading Friday, after the California-based gene-editing biotechnology company's upsized initial public offering priced at the top of the expected range. The company raised $238 million, as it said late Thursday that sold 14.0 million shares in its IPO, which priced at $17 a share. The pricing values Graphite Bio at about $926.1 million. The company had previously said it was offering 12.5 million shares in the IPO, which was expected to price between $15 and $17 a share. The stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "GRPH." Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Cowen and SVB Leerink are the joint book-running managers. The company recorded a net loss of $68.4 million on no revenue in 2020 after a loss of about $109,000 on no revenue in 2019. The company is going public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has run up 9.3% over the past three months and the S&P 500 has gained 9.1%.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Happiness Biotech Announces $2.16 Million Registered Direct Offering To Strategic Investors

NANPING, China, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiness Biotech Group Limited (the "Company" or Nasdaq: HAPP), an innovative China-based nutraceutical and dietary supplements producer, announced today that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain non-U.S. strategic investors for a registered direct placement of approximately $2.16 million, pursuant to which the Company agreed to sell 1.24 million ordinary shares at a per share purchase price of $1.74, 7.4% premium to the closing price of June 24, 2021.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Ordinary Shares

DUBLIN, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH) - Get Report ("Theravance Biopharma"), a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines, announced today the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 6,700,000 ordinary shares at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Theravance Biopharma from the offering are expected to be $100.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. In addition, Theravance Biopharma has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,005,000 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on June 29, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. (OSW) Prices 8.4M Share Secondary Offering at $9.50/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) ("OneSpaWorld" or the "Company"), the preeminent global provider of health and wellness services and products on-board cruise ships and in premium destination resorts around the world, today announced that the previously announced underwritten secondary public offering of its common shares priced at a price to the public of $9.50 per share. The offering consists of 8,421,053 secondary common shares to be sold by Steiner Leisure Limited and certain affiliates of OneSpaWorld's directors (collectively, the "Selling Shareholders") and OneSpaWorld will not receive any proceeds from the offering. The offering is expected to close on June 28, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

First Advantage Announces Closing Of Upsized Initial Public Offering And Full Exercise Of Underwriters' Option To Purchase Additional Shares

ATLANTA, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation ("First Advantage"), a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital, today announced the closing of its upsized initial public offering of 29,325,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $15.00 per share, including the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to 3,825,000 additional shares of common stock. Of the sold shares, 22,856,250 shares were sold by First Advantage, and 6,468,750 shares were sold by certain existing stockholders of First Advantage. The offering was upsized 20% from the number of offered shares at launch and priced at the top of the price range indicated at launch.
StocksWKRB News

Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 155,400 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,147,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $83,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Announces Proposed $100 Million Public Offering Of Common Stock

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. ( SNCR) (the "Company" or "Synchronoss"), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging and digital products and platforms, today announced that the Company intends to offer and sell, subject to market and other conditions, $100 million of shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. Synchronoss also expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $10 million of shares of common stock sold in the offering, at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Announces Proposed Public Offering of Ordinary Shares

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) ("Theravance Biopharma"), a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines, announced today that it intends to offer its ordinary shares in an underwritten public offering. Theravance Biopharma also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of ordinary shares in the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Second Sight Medical (EYES) Prices 10M Share Offering at $5/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) ("Second Sight" or the "Company"), a leading developer of implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to create an artificial form of useful vision for blind individuals, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $5.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $50,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares of common stock, solely to cover over-allotments. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by the Company.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

InvestorNewsBreaks "“ Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ: BHAT) Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Blue Hat (NASDAQ: BHAT), a leading communication services and Internet Data Center ("IDC") business provider and developer and operator of mobile games and augmented reality ("AR") education curriculum and products inÂ ChinaÂ has received a notification letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. The letter informed Blue Hat that the company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules 5550(a)(2) and 5810(c)(3)(A); these minimum bid price guidelines require that the closing bid price for ordinary shares listed on NASDAQ be maintained at a minimum ofÂ $1.00. Failure to do that for 30 consecutive Â and failure to meet it for 30 consecutive days constitutes a compliance deficiency. According to the letter, Blue Hat has 180 calendar days to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirements; until then the company's ordinary shares remain unaffected and will continue to trade. Both NASCAQ and Blue Hat will monitor the situation. Before Dec. 15, 2021, if the bid price of BHAT ordinary shares closes at or above $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, the company will have achieved compliance with the exchange's minimum bid price requirement. If that doesn't not happen, Blue Hat may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance or may be delisted from Nasdaq. The company noted that its Board of Directors will consider options if that should occur.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Ordinary Shares And Warrants, Commencing June 24, 2021

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced that, commencing today, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 23,000,000 units completed on May 6, 2021, including the units sold pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option of 3,000,000 units, may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols "VLAT" and "VLATW," respectively. Units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "VLATU." No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.