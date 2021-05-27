Is the 'Friends' Reunion Worth Watching?

The buzz about HBO Max’s “Friends” reunion has been going on since before the pandemic (which, as we all know, was about a million years ago). But now it’s debuting on the streaming service May 27 with all six stars — Courteney Cox (Monica), Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), David Schwimmer (Ross), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Matthew Perry (Chandler), and Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe) — returning to the sets for Central Perk and their jumbo-sized New York City apartments to remember the good old days. After taking an early look, we have answers to your questions about it, including whether it’s worth spending almost two hours of your time watching. (Spoiler alert: It’s complicated.)