Dogness (DOGZ) Receives Large Follow-on Order from Petco
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Dogness (International) Corporation ("Dogness" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DOGZ), a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness-branded, OEM and private label pet products, today announced it received a large follow-on order from Petco, expanding availability of the Company's 6L programmable automatic dog/cat feeders across Petco's 1,600 retail stores. The highly rated, large capacity, automatic food dispenser features a customizable feeding schedule, portion control, voice recordings and a patented anti-jamming mechanism.www.streetinsider.com