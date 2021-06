Not only was there a changing of the guard in the Section VI Boys Hockey Federation with three new champions, the Coaches All-Federation team has almost a totally new look. Lancaster succeeded Williamsville North at the top of the heap for large public schools and Kenmore West returned to the top, unseating Starpoint among small schools. St. Francis replaced St. Joe's as the playoff champion of the Fed's Private (Catholic) Schools division. Besides strong opposition, the champion skaters had to overcome uncertainties, late start and some interruptions because of Covid-19.