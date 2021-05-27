HomeStretch working to create affordable apartments in Leelanau

Leelanau Christian Neighbors (LCN) has recently announced their support for workforce housing by making a charitable donation to the project. “We are extremely grateful to Leelanau Christian Neighbors for their generous donation and support” said Jon Stimson, Director of Homestretch. “This is about helping people in our community as well as the local businesses who need stable employees year-round,” he said. While the donation is quite generous, Homestretch is asking Leelanau County residents and foundations for an additional $450,000 to make the project feasible. “Dollar for dollar, this is the best place for philanthropic donations which will change people’s lives for the next 40 years” Stimson says. Homestretch is also applying for a grant to the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis to get an Affordable Housing Program grant of $400,000.